De-ionized pineapple concentrate market key drivers & on-going trends

De-ionized pineapple concentrate is produced by the reverse osmosis process which removes the proportion amount of water from pineapples in order to reduce the volume. De-ionized pineapple concentrate is gaining popularity among consumers, owing to its health benefits. Industries are preferring de-ionized pineapple concentrate over pineapple juice, attributed to comparatively low operating cost and increase shelf life.

Various advantages of de-ionized pineapple concentrate includes no additives, larger shelf life, more calories and nutrients. De-ionized pineapple concentrate is rich with vitamin B6, vitamin C and manganese which are helpful in fighting bronchitis, cold, high blood pressure and flu. De-ionized pineapple concentrate is widely used in Ayurveda medicines, attributed to its medicinal values.

Key driving factors of global de-ionized pineapple concentrate market include increasing demand for organic, supplements and natural food products along with high demand for packaged food. The macroeconomic factor responsible for the growth of global de-ionized pineapple concentrate market is rising disposable income, the rapid rate of urbanization, and changing lifestyle. To counter the same, manufacturers are coming up with new pineapple concentrate market containing products with having different packaging products.

De-ionized pineapple concentrate is segmented based on end user type as follow:-

beverages

food

cosmetics

pharmaceuticals

By end-use type, the global de-ionized pineapple concentrate market is sub-segmented as food, beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals industry wherein food & beverages industries contribute moderately high revenue share, owing to moderately high market share of food and beverages segment. Pineapples are being produced most in Costa Rica, Brazil, Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Based on geography, the global de-ionized pineapple concentrate market is segmented into seven key regions: Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia Pacific except Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Among the above-mentioned regions, North America accounts for a significant share of global de-ionized pineapple concentrate market, owing to relatively high-value share of the region in the global food and beverages market.

Few key players in the markets are:-

Kunyu Industrial Co. Ltd.

Mongkolkit industry co.ltd.

Thai pineapple canning industry crop Ltd.

Can and con corporation

Herb Barber & Sons Food Broker Inc.

Overall, the outlook for the global de-ionized pineapple concentrate market is projected to witness positive growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for food, beverages, cosmetics as well as pharmaceuticals as an anti-counterfeiting measure. Developing economies in MEA and Latin America are expected to create moderate opportunities for players operating in the global de-ionized pineapple concentrate market. This is attributed to the moderate growth rate in the food, beverages cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries in the aforementioned regions.

