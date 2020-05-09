Dry Mouth Treatment Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2026

Dry mouth is a condition in which the salivary glands in mouth do not produce enough saliva to keep the mouth wet. It is also called xerostomia. It leads to difficulty to speaking, eating, and digesting food, which can lead to malnutrition. Extreme dry mouth may impair quality of life as it may cause anxiety and permanent mouth and throat disorders. Dry mouth affects about 10% of the population and is more prevalent in women than in men. Dry mouth may occur as a side-effect of medication, including high blood pressure medications, antidepressants, diuretics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, hypnotics, and others, causing in saliva production. Conditions affecting salivary glands, such as diabetes and HIV, may also lead to dry mouth. Furthermore, radiation therapy and chemotherapy used to treat cancer may cause dry mouth.

Additionally, nerve damage in head or neck, dehydration, and menopause in women may cause dry mouth. Growth in geriatric population, increase in use of medications causing dry mouth, upsurge in prevalence of cancer requiring chemotherapy and radiation therapy, rise in awareness about dry mouth, and availability of cost-effective treatment are some of the major factors anticipated to propel the growth of the dry mouth treatment market during the forecast period. Dry mouth is common among older adults, affecting approximately 20% of the elderly population. However, side-effects associated with the treatment are expected to be the major restraints of the market during the forecast period. Finger-prick Autologous Blood (FAB) is an upcoming treatment for dry mouth which offers a potentially novel and better way than the currently prescribed methods of treatment of dry mouth.

The global dry mouth treatment market can be segmented based on type, product, and region. By type, the market can be divided into OTC (over-the-counter) and prescription drugs. Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are medicines that do not need prescription from a health care professional for their purchase, whereas, prescription drugs require valid prescription from a health care professional. The OTC segment dominated the dry mouth treatment market in 2017 due easy availability and cost-effectiveness of the drugs. The OTC segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on product, the dry mouth treatment market can be divided into salivary stimulants, salivary substitutes, and dentifrices. Salivary stimulants are used to stimulate saliva flow when the saliva glands are still working. Saliva substitute or artificial saliva is used to replace moisture and lubricate the mouth as done by natural saliva. Dentifrices, such as, dry mouth toothpaste and mouthwash used for cleansing and polishing the teeth, also help to treat dry mouth. The salivary stimulants segment dominated the dry mouth treatment market in 2017 and is expected to retain its leading position during the forecast period as they are available over the counter in the market.

Based on geography, the global dry mouth treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the dry mouth treatment market in 2017, due to increased incidence of dry mouth and other associated diseases and improved reimbursement facilities available in the country. The dry mouth treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to rising cases of dry mouth and increasing health care expenditure in the developing countries of the region.

Key players operating in the global dry mouth treatment market include GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Pendopharm, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Parnell Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Acacia PharmaGroup Plc., OraCoat.com, Church & Dwight Co. Inc, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC.

