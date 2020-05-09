Employee Benefits in the Philippines

The Philippines is seen as one of Asia’s most socially progressive countries, because of its commitment to providing citizens with secured livelihoods; the Philippine constitution guarantees individuals complete social, economic and cultural rights. Female employees and the primary labor force are granted special rights. However, the county has a long way to go in terms of providing full social entitlement to all citizens. Furthermore, distribution of benefits is unbalanced, and only a small proportion of the population benefits.

The report provides in-depth industry analysis, information and insights of the employee benefits in Philippines, including: overview of the state and compulsory benefits in Philippines, detailed information about the private benefits in Philippines, insights on various central institutions responsible for the administration of the different branches of social security and the regulatory framework of the employee benefits in Philippines.

Key Highlights

– Social security in the Philippines is based on the Social Security Act of 1997.

– The Philippine social security system covers old age, disability, death, sickness and maternity.

– Social welfare schemes are targeted at the needy population, and aim primarily to provide these individuals with cash benefits and benefits in kind to ease poverty and make them less vulnerable to risk.

– Voluntary occupational plans provided by employers in the Philippines are normally based on individuals’ final salaries.

Scope

– This report provides a detailed analysis of employee benefits in Philippines.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key government-sponsored employee benefits, along with private benefits

– It covers an exhaustive list of employee benefits, including retirement benefits, death in service, long-term disability benefits, medical benefits, workmen’s compensation insurance, maternity and paternity benefits, family benefits, unemployment, leave and private benefits

– It highlights the economic and regulatory situations relating to employee benefits in Philippines.

