The Zambian social security system is based on the social insurance model and provides protection against income loss due to retirement, disability and death. All employed individuals in the formal sector are required to contribute to statutory pension scheme. Individuals not covered by the scheme can contribute voluntarily. The insurance industry’s growth was recently affected by bottlenecks such as its legal framework, fiscal regime and investment climate, which are expected to be addressed soon by the Pensions and Insurance Authority.

The report provides in-depth industry analysis, information and insights of the employee benefits in Zambia, including: overview of the state and compulsory benefits in Zambia, detailed information about the private benefits in Zambia, insights on various central institutions responsible for the administration of the different branches of social security and the regulatory framework of the employee benefits in Zambia.

Key Highlights

– The main state and compulsory benefits in effect in Zambia include old age, survivor’s and disability pension; short-term sickness benefits; workmen’s compensation insurance; maternity benefits and medical care benefits.

– State and compulsory benefits include all mandatory benefits to be provided to employees.

– The national social security institutions are the National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA), the Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF) and the Local Authorities Superannuation Fund (LASF).

– Zambia implemented a new social security system to protect formal sector employees and their dependents against any loss of income.

Scope

– This report provides a detailed analysis of employee benefits in Zambia.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key government-sponsored employee benefits, along with private benefits

– It covers an exhaustive list of employee benefits, including retirement benefits, death in service, long-term disability benefits, medical benefits, workmen’s compensation insurance, maternity and paternity benefits, family benefits, unemployment, leave and private benefits

– It highlights the economic and regulatory situations relating to employee benefits in Zambia.

Reasons to buy

