Freeze Thaw Chambers Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2026

Freeze thaw chambers are also called refrigerated humidity chambers. Freeze thaw chamber is used for applications which require temperature cycling down below freezing. Principle of freeze thaw cycle is used in cryopreservation technique. Cryopreservation is the process of preserving living cells and tissues at cryogenic temperature, which lead to suspended metabolic activity of cells in liquid nitrogen. Principle of freeze thaw cycle is nowadays used as treatment method for cancer, as freezing temperature is used in cryosurgery for local tissue destruction.

Freezing and thawing cause cell death due to ice crystal formation, osmotic shock, and membrane damage. Advanced freeze thaw chambers are available in the market with new features, such as, epoxy coating to avoid corrosion, better condenser and evaporator, capillary tube system, CFC-free polyurethane foam for insulation, broad temperature range from -20 C to 60 C, and long service life designs.

Rise in understanding about the physical and chemical properties of freeze and thaw cycle, advancement in the field of mechanics, and flexibility to stimulate a broad range of conditions are some of the factors driving the growth of the freeze thaw chambers market. However, expensive maintenance and stringent regulatory standards are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Customized freeze thaw chambers are the ones which can be modified based on the requirement of the end-user. Introduction of customized freeze thaw instruments is likely to boost the growth of the freeze thaw chambers market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application area, the global freeze thaw chambers market can be segmented into biopharmaceutical development, molecular biology and biochemistry, medical application, and others. Medical application can be further divided into cryopreserved products and others. Cryopreserved products can be further classified into blood transfusion, bone marrow transplantation, artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization (IVF), stem cell and organ, and others.

The biopharmaceutical development segment is propelling the growth of the freeze thaw chambers market as freezing is one of the processing steps in drug development that ensures the stability and quality of drugs, while freeze thaw chambers provide stability to drug substances. Freeze thaw chambers are also used for ASTM material testing. The cryopreserved products segment is expected to drive the growth of the freeze thaw chambers market during the forecast period due to increase in awareness about the importance and function of stem cell and tissue engineering. Advancement in organ transplantation technology is also another important factor contributing to the growth of stem cell and organ cryopreservation. Freeze thaw chambers are extensively used to transfer cryopreserved products to the end-user for applications, such as, blood transfusion, bone marrow transplantation, artificial insemination, and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Based on end-user, the global freeze thaw chambers market can be segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, pathology and research laboratories, hospitals, and stem cell and blood banks. The pathology and research laboratories segment is boosting the growth of the freeze thaw chambers market as these chambers are required for research applications which require very low freezing temperature. Biopharmaceutical companies is another growing segment of the freeze thaw chambers market. Freeze thaw chambers maximize productivity and reduce production cost by providing flexibility to drug substances.

In terms of region, the global freeze thaw chambers market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Lain America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading market for freeze thaw chambers in the world due to extensive funding support from the government for research activities in the region. Europe is another leading market for freeze thaw chambers market owing to extensive research in the field of biochemistry and molecular biology in the region. The freeze thaw chambers market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to rise in awareness in the region regarding medical applications involving cryopreservation process, such as, umbilical cord, stem cell, and blood sample.

Key players operating in the global freeze thaw chambers market are Darwin Chambers, Newtronic Lifecare Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Caron Products and Services, Inc, BIONICS SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES (P) LTD., Santorius, Feutron Klimasimulation GmBH., LR Environmental Equipment Co.Inc., and Dycometal.

