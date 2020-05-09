Global Machine Vision Technologie Market 2019: Trends, Size, Share, Types, Applications, In-depth Industry Analysis and Competitive landscape Forecast 2024

The Global Machine Vision Technologie Market has been thoroughly analysed in the report for an inclusive understanding. The report includes several sections that offer indicative market insights. This report also covers different industrial information, which is very important for the vendors. The Machine Vision Technologie Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides CAGR during the period 2024.

According to this study, over the next five years the Machine Vision Technologie market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Machine Vision Technologie business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Machine Vision Technologie market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Machine Vision Technologie value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductors

Food and Drink

Medical Field

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (US)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

National Instruments Corporation (US)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Sick AG (Germany)

Keyence Corporation (Japan)

Cognex Corporation (US)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (US)

Basler AG (Germany)

Vieworks Co., Ltd.(Korea)

Toshiba Teli(Japan)

Omron(Japan)

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH (Germany)

JAI A/S (Denmark)

Baumer Optronic GmbH (Germany)

FLIR Systems Inc (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Machine Vision Technologie market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Machine Vision Technologie market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Machine Vision Technologie players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Machine Vision Technologie with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Machine Vision Technologie submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Machine Vision Technologie Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Machine Vision Technologie Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Machine Vision Technologie Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Machine Vision Technologie Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hardware

2.3 Machine Vision Technologie Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Machine Vision Technologie Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Machine Vision Technologie Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Machine Vision Technologie Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Electronics and Semiconductors

2.4.3 Food and Drink

2.4.4 Medical Field

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Machine Vision Technologie Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Machine Vision Technologie Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Machine Vision Technologie Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Machine Vision Technologie by Players

3.1 Global Machine Vision Technologie Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Machine Vision Technologie Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Machine Vision Technologie Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Machine Vision Technologie Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Machine Vision Technologie by Regions

4.1 Machine Vision Technologie Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Machine Vision Technologie Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Machine Vision Technologie Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Machine Vision Technologie Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Machine Vision Technologie Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Machine Vision Technologie Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Machine Vision Technologie Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Machine Vision Technologie Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Machine Vision Technologie Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Machine Vision Technologie Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Machine Vision Technologie Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Machine Vision Technologie by Countries

7.2 Europe Machine Vision Technologie Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Machine Vision Technologie Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Machine Vision Technologie by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Machine Vision Technologie Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Machine Vision Technologie Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Machine Vision Technologie Market Forecast

10.1 Global Machine Vision Technologie Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Machine Vision Technologie Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Machine Vision Technologie Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Machine Vision Technologie Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Machine Vision Technologie Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Sony Corporation (Japan)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Machine Vision Technologie Product Offered

11.1.3 Sony Corporation (Japan) Machine Vision Technologie Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Sony Corporation (Japan) News

11.2 Texas Instruments, Inc. (US)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Machine Vision Technologie Product Offered

11.2.3 Texas Instruments, Inc. (US) Machine Vision Technologie Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Texas Instruments, Inc. (US) News

11.3 Omron Corporation (Japan)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Machine Vision Technologie Product Offered

11.3.3 Omron Corporation (Japan) Machine Vision Technologie Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Omron Corporation (Japan) News

11.4 National Instruments Corporation (US)

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Machine Vision Technologie Product Offered

11.4.3 National Instruments Corporation (US) Machine Vision Technologie Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 National Instruments Corporation (US) News

11.5 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Machine Vision Technologie Product Offered

11.5.3 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) Machine Vision Technologie Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) News

11.6 Sick AG (Germany)

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Machine Vision Technologie Product Offered

11.6.3 Sick AG (Germany) Machine Vision Technologie Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Sick AG (Germany) News

11.7 Keyence Corporation (Japan)

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Machine Vision Technologie Product Offered

11.7.3 Keyence Corporation (Japan) Machine Vision Technologie Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Keyence Corporation (Japan) News

11.8 Cognex Corporation (US)

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Machine Vision Technologie Product Offered

11.8.3 Cognex Corporation (US) Machine Vision Technologie Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Cognex Corporation (US) News

11.9 Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (US)

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Machine Vision Technologie Product Offered

11.9.3 Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (US) Machine Vision Technologie Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (US) News

11.10 Basler AG (Germany)

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Machine Vision Technologie Product Offered

11.10.3 Basler AG (Germany) Machine Vision Technologie Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Basler AG (Germany) News

11.11 Vieworks Co., Ltd.(Korea)

11.12 Toshiba Teli(Japan)

11.13 Omron(Japan)

11.14 Allied Vision Technologies GmbH (Germany)

11.15 JAI A/S (Denmark)

11.16 Baumer Optronic GmbH (Germany)

11.17 FLIR Systems Inc (US)

11.18 Intel Corporation (US)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

