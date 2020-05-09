Global Nitrogen Generator Market Share, Revenue, & Average Price By Manufacturers Shared In A Latest Report

Nitrogen Generator Market: Overview

Gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, carbon dioxide, helium, acetylene, and hydrogen are manufactured especially for industrial usage. These gases are used in a variety of industries such as oil & gas, mining, and steel making. Nitrogen is one of these industrial gases, which is highly used in several industries. It is usually produced by separating nitrogen from air. Air comprises around 78% of nitrogen, around 21% of oxygen, and 1% of other gases. Nitrogen is produced with the help of a nitrogen generator, which processes air to produce nitrogen.

Nitrogen Generator Market: Key Segments

Based on generator type, the global nitrogen generator market can be segmented into pressure swing adsorption (PSA) nitrogen generator, membrane nitrogen generator, and others. PSA nitrogen generators operate on the principle of pressure swing adsorption in order to obtain uninterrupted nitrogen gas supply from compressed air. The method utilizes two towers containing carbon molecular sieves (CMSs), wherein air enters from the bottom and it is allowed to pass through CMSs. Unwanted contents of air such as oxygen and other gases are adsorbed by the CMS while air passes through it, thereby allowing only pure nitrogen to pass. After the stipulated amount of time, the tower is put into a regenerative mode in order to remove adsorbed contents from CMS, thereby making the tower available again for stripping air. The membrane nitrogen generator uses compressed air, which is allowed to pass through an array of hollow membrane fibers that separates nitrogen through selective permeation of the compressed air. Oxygen and water vapor present in air are permeated rapidly and safely into the atmosphere, while the remaining nitrogen gas is fed into the distribution system under pressure. The others segment comprises cryogenic nitrogen generators, which use cryogenic temperatures to separate the air contents in a distillation column to produce nitrogen of more than 99.99% purity.

Based on end-user industry, the global nitrogen generator market can be divided into food & beverages, aviation, chemical, electronics, pharmaceutical, and others. In the food & beverages industry, nitrogen generators are employed to produce nitrogen in order to replace oxygen, thereby preventing decay of food caused by microorganisms. In the aviation industry, nitrogen is employed to fill aircraft tires to eliminate the contamination by water vapor. In the electronics industry, nitrogen generators help in storing electronic components in the nitrogen atmosphere so as to prevent their contamination by oxygen and water vapor. In the chemical industry, nitrogen generators are applied to provide inert atmosphere. The others segment comprises industries such as metallurgy, fire safety, and paints & coatings, which utilize nitrogen generators for their operations.

Nitrogen Generator Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global nitrogen generator market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global nitrogen generator market during the forecast period, owing to high demand for nitrogen generators in the region, especially in the U.S. On the other hand, the global nitrogen generator market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, largely due to rise in the demand from end-user industries in the region such as food & beverages, aviation, and pharmaceutical. Developing economies such as China and India are projected to contribute to the global nitrogen generator market in the region, primarily due to high growth potential of end-user industries in these countries.

Nitrogen Generator Market: Key Playerss

Some of the key players operating in the global nitrogen generator market are On Site Gas Systems, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Compressed Gas Technologies Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Wärtsilä, Atlas Copco Australia Pty Limited, The Linde Group, Air Liquide, and NOXERIOR S.r.l.

