Global Rugby Equipment Market 2019: Business Opportunities and Challenges, Forecast till 2024

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Rugby Equipment industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Rugby Equipment market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0438573778275 from 342.0 million $ in 2014 to 389.0 million $ in 2019, analysts believe that in the next few years, Rugby Equipment market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Rugby Equipment will reach 468.0 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
Adidas
Canterbury
Gilbert
Nike
Rhino Rugby
Under Armour
ASICS
Beyond Limits Known
Diadora
Joma
Kooga
Lotto
Mizuno
New Balance Athletic Shoe
Opro
Optimum
Pantofola d’Oro
Umbro
X-Blades
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation
Rugby boots
Rugby protective gear
Rugby balls and training equipment
Industry Segmentation
Specialty and sports shops
Department and discount stores
Online retail
Others
