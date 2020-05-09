Global Vinyl Sulfone Market: Key Companies Profile, Their Market Share And Other Important Parameters

Technologically-driven Strategies Help Manufacturers Meet Customer Needs in Supply Chain
Competition in chemical manufacturing is intense, primarily in Asia Pacific. Hence, manufacturers in the vinyl sulfone market are adopting technologically-driven strategies to gain dominance in this competitive landscape. This involves establishing a fully-integrated manufacturing base to ensure an uninterrupted supply line of raw materials, as well as to maintain the stability of pricing for stakeholders in the vinyl sulfone supply chain. By streamlining the production process, manufacturers manage to save additional costs during the production of raw materials, and easily monitor the quality of key raw materials. This helps in meeting the expectations of customers throughout the supply chain.
Manufacturers in the vinyl sulfone market are increasing their production capabilities of dye intermediates. As such, dyestuff manufacturing currently accounted for a production output of 200 kilo tons in 2018, which is the highest amongst all applications in the vinyl sulfone market. Since vinyl sulfone is an important chemical in dye manufacturing, manufacturers are creating increased availability of the chemical for the textile industry.
Asia Pacific Lucrative for Growth in Colorant and Textile Industry
There is increasing demand for vinyl sulfone in the colorants industry. A major reason for this growing demand is due to strong growth of high-value products in Asia Pacific.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to record a market value share of ~66% by 2027, in the vinyl sulfone market. Thus, the rising demand for finished products that involve the use of vinyl sulfone in India has catalyzed market growth for vinyl sulfone. However, strict laws and regulations govern the market, since vinyl sulfone has the potential for creating increased amounts of environmental footprint. Thus, to comply with these regulations, manufacturers in the vinyl sulfone landscape have observed a shift in customer preferences from generic to high-value specialty and eco-friendly colorants in the supply chain.
Manufacturers are focusing on profitable investments in the Indian colorant industry, which is a highly fragmented space. Hence, it is easier for manufacturers in the vinyl sulfone market to gain a strong business hold in India. Increasing availability of raw materials and high dominance of the textile industry in Gujarat and Maharashtra states of India are creating incremental opportunities for manufacturers in the colorant and vinyl sulfone market. In the context of Indian dyestuff production, manufacturers are developing strategic ties with stakeholders in the leather and paper industry.
India has Competitive Advantage for Dyestuff Manufacturing in Asia Pacific
India and China are witnessing rapid growth in the vinyl sulfone market. China is projected to account for ~27% net export share of world exports by 2020, in the textiles and apparel industry.
However, stringent environment norms by the Chinese government have led to increased capital and operating costs. Since China’s unit margins and ROIs are declining due to increased costs, several production units in China have come to a standstill. This is mainly because manufacturers in the vinyl sulfone market are looking for other countries where producers need not spend in excess to comply with regulations. Thus, an increasing number of producers are turning towards India for increasing their production and expansion capabilities. Chinese manufacturers are also importing dyestuff raw materials from Indian producers.
Vinyl Sulfone Market: Description
- Vinyl sulfone is a reagent used as a raw material in the manufacturing of reactive dyes that are employed primarily in textiles. Vinyl sulfone also has biomedical significance, due to its capability to act as an irreversible inhibitor of several types of cysteine proteases.
- Change in the buying patterns related to textiles in developing countries is propelling the demand of an entire value chain of dye intermediates and its raw materials, which is propelling demand in the vinyl sulfone market space. Vinyl sulfone is majorly used as a raw material in the manufacturing of reactive dyes.
Key Growth Drivers of Global Vinyl Sulfone Market
- China is a leading producer and exporter of raw textiles and garments, globally. The textile industry in China is a global leader, in terms of dye consumption, majorly due to the high demand for natural and recycled fibers.
- Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the global textile industry in 2018. The market in the region is anticipated to expand further, owing to the growing demand for appealing apparel and garments in China and India.
- Additionally, the rising sales volume of apparels and clothing through e-Commerce portals in India, China, Bangladesh, and Thailand is also expected to drive the textile industry in these countries.
- In Asia Pacific, the growing demand for textile dyes and policies mandating the use of environment-friendly and low volatile organic compounds (VOC) products have resulted in innovation and advancements in the textile dyes industry.
- The textile industry extensively utilizes reactive dyes, and vinyl sulfone is commonly employed in the manufacturing of reactive dyes. Therefore, the demand for textiles is likely to boost the global vinyl sulfone market.
Major Challenges for Global Vinyl Sulfone Market
- Vinyl sulfone finds major application in the dye intermediate industry, which is one of the polluting industries.
- During the formation of vinyl sulfone, hydrochloric acid is liberated at the chlorosulphonation stage, as gas and needs to be scrubbed. The concentration of hydrochloric acid as a byproduct is continuously decreasing due to poor absorption recovery. High concentration of hydrochloric acid in the air from the vents may cause air pollution due to inefficient scrubbing and recovery. Vinyl sulfone industries are polluting the environment on a large scale, thus hampering its market growth.
Lucrative Opportunities for Global Vinyl Sulfone Market
- Companies have started the cleaner production of vinyl sulfone. They have started using the chlorosulphonation process, in which, cooled reaction mass is drained to a jacketed glass contractor. Thus, a negligible amount of hydrochloric acid is released as an effluent. This manufacturing process is creating lucrative opportunities for the vinyl sulfone market.
Asia Pacific a Prominent Vinyl Sulfone Market
- Asia Pacific was a leading market for vinyl sulfone in 2018, and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the largest industry for dyestuff across the world, due to the high demand for dyestuff in various industries such as textiles, leather, and paper, in China and India. The growth of these industries is driving the vinyl sulfone market in Asia Pacific.
- In terms of consumption, Europe and North America held significant shares of the global vinyl sulfone market in 2018. In Europe, paints & coating and plastic industries are expanding at a substantial rate, driving the vinyl sulfone market in the region.
Vinyl Sulfone Ester Type to Account for Prominent Share
- In terms of volume as well as value, the vinyl sulfone ester type segment held a substantial share of the global vinyl sulfone market in 2018. It likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Vinyl sulfone esters are primarily used in the manufacturing of dyes, including reactive dyes. The growth of various industries such as paper, textiles, wood, leather, etc., is a major driver of the reactive dye industry. This factor is estimated to fuel the growth of the vinyl sulfone ester segment.
- Several vinyl sulfone esters are available in the market in the form of vinyl sulfone para base esters (acetanilide base), vinyl sulfone sulfo para base esters, vinyl sulfone ortho anisidine esters, and vinyl sulfone para cresidine esters.
Dyestuff Manufacturing Technology to Hold Substantial Market Share
- In terms of volume and value, the dyestuff manufacturing technology segment held a major share of the global vinyl sulfone market in 2018. Expansion of industries such as textiles, leather, paper, and wood is a major driver for the dyestuff industry. The growth of the dyestuff industry, is, in turn, propelling the global vinyl sulfone market, as vinyl sulfone is used as a raw material in the manufacturing of dyes.
- The chemical intermediates segment accounted for the second-largest share of the global vinyl sulfone market in 2018. The segment is anticipated to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period.
Leading Players Actively Engaged in Joint Ventures and R&D Activities
- Key players operating in the global vinyl sulfone market include Kiri Industries Limited, Bodal Chemicals Ltd., Bhageria Industries Limited, AksharChemIndia, and Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.
- On February 4, 2010, Kiri Industries Limited (KIL) acquired DyStar Group from the SPV Kiri Holding Singapore Pvt Ltd. This acquisition is considered a historical development in the global dyes industry. DyStar Group is a global leader in dyes, dye solutions, performance chemicals, new technologies, and the custom manufacturing of special dyes and pigments.
- On March 16, 2017, Bodal Chemicals Ltd. acquired around 42% stake in Trion Chemicals. The objective of this acquisition was the expansion and diversification of the business of specialty chemicals and dyes, and dye intermediates.
- In January 2016, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. commissioned an additional vinyl sulfone capacity of 1,000 MTA. Its commercial production commenced in Q2FY16-17.
