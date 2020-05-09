Goji berry market status and forecast 2024, by players, types and applications

Goji berries typically resemble shriveled red berries and have been used as medicine in Tibet for thousands of years. Their use have been driven by a number of supposedly observed health benefits. They have been considered to bolster the functioning of immune system, improve brain activity, and prevent aging. Containing different types of vitamins and a variety of amino acids, goji berries Market are said to have amazing antioxidant properties. Their use in China was motivated by its alleged efficacy in protecting against various cardiovascular diseases and preventing the risk of cancer. Hence they formed a part of the healthy lifestyle regime in China for long.

However, the worldwide adoption of goji berries has been limited so far due to the lack of any reliable medical evidence. This can be attributed to the paucity of researches in investigating their efficacy in a large set of populations. Furthermore, the results of some of the studies have been largely inconclusive. Several studies used purified extract of goji berries, hence there is limited significance of these in validating the claims of their medicinal effects.

In addition, the high cost of such products is a key aspect hindering their demand. Nonetheless, in recent years, their use have gained some popularity in the foods and beverages industry to impart taste and flavor, along with providing useful proteins, vitamins, and anti-oxidants. Further researches are being made to validate the health claims so that they can be included in daily diet as superfood in the coming years.

Goji berry, also known as wolf berry is native to China and is used as a medicine from thousand years, which is small in size and possess a bright red color when dried. Goji berry is whole dried berry whose flavor is increased by the drying process as they are dried whole and not by extracting the juice. Goji berry is very similar to raisins which are naturally sweet with a very slight herb taste later. It also contains small seeds which contain fiber which adds texture to meals.

Goji berry grows on an evergreen shrub in subtropical regions because of soil and temperature. Goji berry is an excellent source of Vitamin C and also contain vitamin K, vitamin B1, and vitamin B2, iron, and also helps in curing harsh cold symptoms which are also low in calories, fat-free and packed with fiber. Goji berries contain all the eight amino acids.

It has been analyzed that a single 4 ounce serving of goji berries provides nearly 10% of daily protein value. In the family of fruits, goji berries contain surprising amount of protein. The carbohydrates in goji berries are also complex carbs. This means that the blood sugar will raise slowly, reducing risk of a sugar crash afterwards. Goji berry is eaten raw, dried form like raisins, cooked and also used in herbal teas, medicines, and wines.

Goji berry is an excellent source of antioxidants because of their ORAC (Oxygen radical absorbance capacity) value, especially carotenoids such as zeaxanthin and beta-carotene (pigment found in plants & fruits). Goji berry protects the liver and improves the sexual function and fertility.

Goji berry market is anticipated to witness constant growth over the forecast period. Growth of goji berry market is driven by its applications in the food & beverage industry. Due to the growing health disorders, Consumers preference is changing towards healthy fruits, beverages and vegetables. As consumers are becoming aware about the various benefits of goji berry, market for goji berry is growing with a significant pace. Goji berry have high antioxidant properties which supports weight loss and goof for health. Goji berry contains of natural ingredients with various health benefits which contributes significantly volume growth over the forecast period.

