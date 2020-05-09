GPS Tracker Market – Global Industry To Gain Significant Market Share During 2019-2025

AGPS tracking unitis aGPS device, normally carried by a moving vehicle or person, that uses theGlobal Positioning System(GPS) to track the devices movements, at intervals, and to determine its location, and its carrier. The recorded location data can be stored within the tracking unit, or it may be transmitted to a central location database, orInternet-connected computer, using acellular(GPRSorSMS),mobile numberradio, orsatellite modemembedded in the unit. This allows the asset’s location to be displayed against a map backdrop either in real time or when analysing the track later, usingGPS tracking software. Data tracking software is available forsmartphoneswith GPS capability.
Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2527565
In terms of value, advanced trackers segment is projected to be the most attractive in the global GPS tracker market during the forecast period.
The global GPS Tracker market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on GPS Tracker volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GPS Tracker market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of GPS Tracker in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their GPS Tracker manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Calamp
Sierra
Tomtom
Xirgo
Queclink
Spy Tec
ATrack
Maestro
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2527565
Segment by Type
Standalone Tracker
OBD Trackers
Advanced Trackers
Segment by Application
Fleet Management
Asset Management
Others
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/
This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets