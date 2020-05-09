“IoT Monetization Review of IoT Technology and Enabling Platforms”, a thematic research report by GlobalData, thoroughly examines the IoT landscape, telcos’ IoT value chain and various IoT platforms. The market for IoT ‘platforms’ is quite complex due to the various piece parts required to come together to create, enable, deploy, and manage an IoT application. Global telecom operators have been investing in IoT services and solutions for business customers for years, initially as relatively unsophisticated ‘M2M’ offerings focused primarily on connectivity. More recently, operators have focused on seizing more of the value chain by offering more comprehensive platforms and services to support their enterprise customers.

The market for IoT ‘platforms’ is inherently confusing due to the various piece parts required to come together to create, enable, deploy, and manage an IoT application. As a result, there are hundreds of companies claiming some kind of IoT platform. More recently, operators have focused on seizing more of the value chain by offering more comprehensive platforms and services to support their enterprise customers. With the maturity and increasingly widespread deployment of NB-IoT and LTE-M (a.k.a. Cat-M1), operators have the ability to offer compelling new deployment options for customers.

The report is structured as follows –

– Section 1: Taxonomy and Market Context. This section discusses brief overview of IoT and M2M market, key IoT market drivers for stakeholders to invest in the IoT market and telcos IoT value chain models. It also reviews the potential challenges for the telcos operating in the IoT market, their current developments in the IoT industry and the opportunities ahead to climb up the IoT value chain.

– Section 2: Deciphering the IoT ‘Platform’. This section discusses and examines about the different IoT platforms like device management, connectivity management and application enablement in the IoT space.

– Section 3: Operator Service Profiles. This section examines the developments, service and platform offerings as well as strengths and limitations of six telcos investing in the IoT space.

– Section 4: Findings and recommendations. We conclude the report with a set of key findings and critical considerations and recommendations for telcos and enterpises pursuing the IoT opportunity.

Scope

Some of the findings of the report include –

– Security remains a primary gating factor for enterprises regardless of vertical.

– Network operators lack the resources to pursue IoT opportunities in all verticals.

– While many operators provide references, case studies, and connection numbers, it is difficult to ascertain which ones are seeing the most traction.

Reasons to buy

– This report provides an examination of IoT market and telcos IoT value chain and platforms as well as industrial IoT opportunities to help enterprises better understand the development of the IoT market ecosystem and telco IoT service delivery, formulate effective product development plans and IoT network solutions and return on investments.

– The report highlights different IoT platform, progressive approaches and service offerings offered by service providers to deliver IoT network solutions and create new revenue streams.

– The report discusses concrete opportunities in the IoT ecosystem, providing a number of actionable recommendations for telcos and enterprises.

