KOL Perspectives: Adaptive Trial Designs in IBD

This KOL Insight briefing focuses on KOLs views of Adaptive trial designs in IBD.

Questions topics –

– Current challenges in IBD clinical trials

– Adaptive Phase II/III trial designs

– Guselkumab’s Phase II/III trial in Crohn’s disease

– Novel clinical trials in IBD

Key Highlights

– Most KOLs highlighted that recruitment is the greatest challenge in IBD clinical trials, both across Crohn’s disease & UC

– Most KOLs flagged Phase II/III trials could accelerate development, but may limit ability to analyze data & adapt trial design

– Most KOLs cited 8-12 weeks as being the minimum duration of a Phase II trial in IBD, with open-label extensions favored by all KOLs.

Scope

– The insight briefing is based on Sociable Pharma’s analysis of primary research with our IBD key opinion leaders (KOLs).

In total, we conducted interviews with 10 KOLs –

– 5 Europe-based & 5 N. America-based

– Interviews performed during July 2018

KOL data is analyzed to produce –

– Charts summarizing KOL opinions

– Chart call-outs of key information & details

– KOL quotes

– Summary of KOL reporting trends

– Insight from Sociable Pharma’s analysts

