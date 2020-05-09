KOL Perspectives: Cardiovascular safety profile of JAK inhibitors in Rheumatoid Arthritis

This KOL Insight briefing focuses on KOL opinions of the safety of JAK inhibitors in rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

The briefing includes analysis of KOL opinion on the following topic areas –

– Baricitinib safety profile with regards to cardiovascular signal

– Tofacitinib safety profile with regards to cardiovascular signal

– Upadacitinib safety profile with regards to cardiovascular signal

– Filgotinib safety profile with regards to cardiovascular signal

– Most favorable JAK inhibitor with regards to cardiovascular safety

– Extent in which thromboembolic events is a class effect across all JAK inhibitors

– Additional studies / actions required to mitigate concerns around cardiovascular safety in the JAK inhibitors class

Key Highlights

– Majority of KOLs acknowledged that there was a CV signal with baricitinib in RA, although many flagged this was not necessarily a concern

– While KOLs generally had a positive opinion of tofacitinib’s CV risk profile, many stated the need for more safety data

– Most KOLs highlighted the need for additional data before drawing conclusions regarding upadacitinib’s CV safety profile.

Scope

– The insight briefing is based on Sociable Pharma’s analysis of primary research with our RA key opinion leaders (KOLs)

– In total, we conducted interviews with 10 KOLs: Five Europe-based & five US-based

– Interviews conducted in December 2017

– KOL data is analyzed to produce: Charts summarizing KOL opinions

– Chart call-outs of key information & details

– KOL quotes

– Summary of KOL reporting trends

– Insight from Sociable Pharma’s analysts.

– Combines Qualitative & semi-quantitative insight from key opinion leaders on “Cardiovascular safety profile of JAK inhibitors in Rheumatoid Arthritis”.

– Includes insight & recommendations from our disease-specific healthcare analysts

– Utilizes independent expert viewpoints to validate the impact of new clinical data & emerging trends on management of rheumatoid arthritis

– Provides cost-effective support for your advisory boards, with topics acting as a catalyst for further expert discussion.

Companies Mentioned:

Lilly

Pfizer

AbbVie

Gilead

Galapagos

