KOL Perspectives: Histologic Healing in Crohn’s disease

This KOL Insight briefing focuses on KOLs views of Histologic Healing in Crohn’s disease.

Questions topics –

– Use of histological assessment in clinical trials and practice in Crohn’s disease

– Extrapolation of UC histology to UC

– Barriers to adoption of histology assessment in Crohn’s disease

– Impact of histological data in therapy choice in Crohn’s disease?Views on use of Geboes as an endpoint in Crohn’s disease

– Views on Phase II sub-analysis data for filgotinib

Key Highlights

– Majority of KOLs state that histologic healing is not used to assess Crohn’s disease patients in clinical practice

– Main barriers to adoption of histologic healing identified by KOLs include difficulty in accessing meaningful biopsy locations, as well as lack of data surrounding histology as a treatment goal

– Data showing moderate correlation between endoscopy and histology in Phase II does not impact on views of filgotinib efficacy.

Scope

– The insight briefing is based on Sociable Pharma’s analysis of primary research with our IBD key opinion leaders (KOLs).

In total, we conducted interviews with 10 KOLs –

– 5 Europe-based & 5 N. America-based

– Interviews performed during Q2 2018

KOL data is analyzed to produce –

– Charts summarizing KOL opinions

– Chart call-outs of key information & details

– KOL quotes

– Summary of KOL reporting trends

– Insight from Sociable Pharma’s analysts

