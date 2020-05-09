KOL Perspectives: Patient Niches in IBD

This KOL Insight briefing focuses on KOLs views of Patient Niches in IBD.

Questions topics –

– Perceptions on patient niches and treatments of fistulizing Crohn’s disease

– Perceptions on patient niches and treatments in small-bowel Crohn’s disease

– Perceptions on patient niches and treatments in pouchitis

– Perceptions on patient niches and treatments in acute severe UC

Get More Information about this report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2392049

Key Highlights

– Most KOLs were unsure of the efficacy profile for JAK inhibitors in the treatment of fistulizing Crohn’s disease

– Most KOLs flagged the need for a targeted therapy that prevents long-term complications of SBCD

– Most KOLs noted that up to 50% of UC patients experience pouchitis after surgery, with antibiotics typically used before biologics.

Scope

– The insight briefing is based on Sociable Pharma’s analysis of primary research with our IBD key opinion leaders (KOLs).

In total, we conducted interviews with 10 KOLs –

– 5 Europe-based & 5 N. America-based

– Interviews performed during July 2018

KOL data is analyzed to produce –

– Charts summarizing KOL opinions

– Chart call-outs of key information & details

– KOL quotes

– Summary of KOL reporting trends

– Insight from Sociable Pharma’s analysts

Reasons to buy

– Combines Qualitative & semi-quantitative insight from key opinion leaders on Patient Niches in IBD

– Includes insight & recommendations from our disease-specific healthcare analysts

– Utilizes independent expert viewpoints to validate the impact of new clinical data & emerging trends on management of IBD

– Provides cost-effective support for your advisory boards, with topics acting as a catalyst for further expert discussion.

Companies Mentioned:

Janssen

Takeda

AbbVie

Gilead

Atlantic

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2392049

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets