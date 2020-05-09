KOL Perspectives: Perceptions of recent & upcoming data for key HBV pipeline agents

This KOL Insight briefing focuses on KOLs views of recent & upcoming data for key HBV pipeline agents.

Questions topics –

– Further Phase I data required for Roche’s capsid inhibitor RO7049389

– Replicor’s US trial plans and transition from IV to subcutaneous REP 2139

– Efficacy of Spring Bank’s inarigivir at 100mg in the Phase II ACHIEVE trial

– Expected role for inarigivir in HBV

– Efficacy of Arbutus’s Q2W IV ARB-1467

– ARB-1467, TDF + Peg-IFN trial design, potential for functional cure, & regimen acceptability

– Future development of Arbutus’s next-generation RNAi therapeutic AB-729For internal use only

Key Highlights

– Divided views on most relevant Phase I data required to differentiate RO7049389 from JNJ-6379 & ABI-H0731, with most concluding that Phase I data is insufficien

– KOLs agree Replicor is making positive steps towards REP 2139’s development, but similar efficacy & safety must be demonstrated in the US trials and for the SC formulation

– Disagreement between US and EU KOLs over the improvement in efficacy of inarigivir at the 100mg dose.

Scope

– The insight briefing is based on Sociable Pharma’s analysis of primary research with our HBV key opinion leaders (KOLs).

In total, we conducted interviews with 10 KOLs –

– 5 Europe-based & 5 N. America-based

– Interviews performed during Sept 2018

KOL data is analyzed to produce –

– Charts summarizing KOL opinions

– Chart call-outs of key information & details

– KOL quotes

– Summary of KOL reporting trends

– Insight from Sociable Pharma’s analysts

Companies Mentioned:

Roche

Replicor

Spring Bank

Arbutus

