KOL Perspectives: Rituximab Use in Lupus

Key Highlights

– Most US KOLs stated that future launch of biosimilar RTX will have no impact on their overall use of RTX, but uptake will depend on price

– Most KOLs highlighted that the level of background medication used in the EXPLORER trial was too high and consequently impeded results

– Most KOLs flagged that payers may be a barrier to combination therapy use, especially given the lack of approval for RTX in lupus.

Questions topics –

– Current & future use of RTX in lupus

– Views on RTX’s Phase II/III EXPLORER trial re-analysis

– Opinion on data demonstrating that RTX is effective for the management of refractory SLE

– Views on data from the Phase II SYNBIoSe study assessing RTX + BEL combination therapy

– Lupus patients most suitable for RTX + BEL combination therapy

– Use of RTX + BEL combination therapy

Scope

– The insight briefing is based on Sociable Pharma’s analysis of primary research with our Lupus key opinion leaders (KOLs).

In total, we conducted interviews with 10 KOLs –

– 5 Europe-based & 5 N. America-based

– Interviews performed during Q2 2018

KOL data is analyzed to produce –

– Charts summarizing KOL opinions

– Chart call-outs of key information & details

– KOL quotes

– Summary of KOL reporting trends

– Insight from Sociable Pharma’s analysts

Reasons to buy

– Combines Qualitative & semi-quantitative insight from key opinion leaders on Rituximab Use in Lupus

– Includes insight & recommendations from our disease-specific healthcare analysts

– Utilizes independent expert viewpoints to validate the impact of new clinical data & emerging trends on management of Lupus

– Provides cost-effective support for your advisory boards, with topics acting as a catalyst for further expert discussion.

Companies Mentioned:

Roche

GSK

