Light Field Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Light Field market will register a 11.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 230 million by 2024, from US$ 140 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Light Field business, shared in Chapter 3.

Light-field is an emerging concept for representing rich 3D visual information that is able to capture real world phenomena with unprecedented image quality. A light field describes visual information as a set of light rays that pass a (sensor / display) surface, but apart from capturing the position and color of each light ray, the direction of each light rays is also recorded. Both light-field cameras and light-field display exist in the market as of today (from Raytrix and Holografika, respectively). While light-field displays can reproduce hologram-like, full color, real time representations of anything that can be captured in light-field format, light-field cameras can capture 4D information of a subject, which can be used to reconstruct the depth of the recorded scene for every pixel, as well as to reconstruct all-in-focus images, all from a single shot.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Light Field market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Light Field value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Imaging Solution

Display

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Health Care

Defense

Media

Building

Industry

Other

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Lytro

Avegant

FoVI 3D

Japan Display Inc (JDI)

OTOY

Light Field Lab

Holografika

Lumii

Raytrix

Leia

NVIDIA

Toshiba

Ricoh Innovations

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Light Field consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Light Field market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Light Field manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Light Field with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Light Field submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

