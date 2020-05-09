Lupin Market To Explore Emerging Trends Of Coming Years 2017 – 2025 – Available In New Report

The growing demand for plant-based dietary fiber and proteins in the food and beverages industry is driving the popularity of lupin plants. Lupin plants and their seeds in a variety of physical forms are gaining wide popularity among populations looking for gluten-free high fiber diets. High on soluble fibers and nutritional value, lupin seeds and flour are witnessing rising demand for lowering cholesterol levels and boosting digestion. The seeds are high on protein but low on fat and are witnessing demand as egg substitutes in various bakery products. In many cases, lupin flour adds to the texture of the various bakery products, such as pasta, apart from enhancing the aroma. In addition, lupin seeds are added to dairy products and sausages to provide as a substitute for low-fat and high protein substitute.

The demand for lupin seeds and plant parts has gathered steam for the treatment for various cancer types since they contain key bioactive compounds such as phytoestrogens and phytosterols. Furthermore, the burgeoning population in a number of developing and developed nations is positively contributing to the demand for foods derived from lupin. In addition, the rising population with intolerance to soy products, milk, and eggs are increasingly preferring plant-derived proteins. This is a notable factor boosting the market. With the high protein profile comparable to soy protein and the proposition of sustainable cultivation methods available for lupin are notable factors bolstering the popularity of lupin.

For Brochure :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=21386

The rising demand for cost-effective protein foods for livestock and poultry is another crucial factor boosting the demand for lupin. The rising adoption of lupin for producing refined oil for edible as well as technical uses is catalyzing the growth of the market. The rising popularity of lupin as green manure is a notable factor boosting the global lupin market.

Lupin, a plant with dainty blue flower and produces seeds high in protein. Lupin can also be used as a source of dietary fiber which is not only favors digestion but also helps to lower the blood cholesterol level. The protein isolated from lupine seeds are majorly used in all types of bakery products as an egg substitute. The lupin seed is low in fat, high in protein, gluten free, high in soluble fibre and antioxidants. However, the content of proteins in Lupin varies depending on cultivation and extent of de-hulling. Addition of lupin flour to wheat flour can improve the nutritional value and texture of the final products. Furthermore, the addition of lupin flour improves shelf-life, texture and aroma of bread. Due to high presence of soluble fiber in lupin flour, it is beneficial in reduction of blood pressure and improved gastrointestinal health. Lupin bean is naturally gluten-free food that makes it attractive to most individual on a gluten free diet and those who are having celiac disease.

Lupins are great source of bio-active compounds such as phytoestrogens and phytosterols which helps prevention of cancer, heart disease, and other diseases. Lupin seeds are great source of mineral such as magnesium, manganese, and potassium that promotes bone health and helps to maintain healthy muscles.

On the basis of applications, Lupin market can be segmented by its applications in different industries such as Food and Beverage Industry, Dietary Supplements, Personal care and cosmetic Industry and other applications. Lupins are widely used as alternative source of protein in animal feed and poultry feed. Lupin comprises of 30-40% of protein and 30% of fibre and contains minimal starch giving it lowest Glycemic Index (GI) rating among other grains. On the basis of type, the Lupin market is segmented into protein isolates, protein concentrates and Lupin flour. Lupin seeds are a rich source of zinc which helps to stimulate the body to heal itself.

The lupine plant, like other grain pulses fixes atmospheric nitrogen, and produces seed high in protein. Many food manufacturers are looking for Lupin protein as an alternative to soy protein due to their rich protein profile, suitability for sustainable production, potential health benefits and lower in fat than soybeans. Changing dietary habits and the increasing number of vegetarians and people with intolerance or allergy to gluten, milk, egg or soya has driven the market for Lupin products. Lupins have proved to offer cost effective, safe source of high protein feed for livestock as an alternative to imported feed such as soya. Protein extracts from Lupin seeds are used to create low-fat meat protein alternatives for the use in dairy products and sausages. However, its allergic nature of lupin protein ingredients is restraining its growth during the forecast period

Key global market players manufacturing different Lupin products for different applications include Barentz Food & Nutrition, Lupina, LLC, Frank Food Products, Soja Austria, Inveja SAS – lup’ingredients, Coorow Seeds, Golden West Foods etc.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets