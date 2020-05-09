Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market will register a 18.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 680 million by 2024, from US$ 290 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

3-layer MEA

5-layer MEA

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Methanol Fuel Cells

Other

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

3M

Chemours (Dupont)

Gore

Johnson Matthey

Ballard

Greenerity

Wuhan WUT

IRD Fuel Cells

Giner

HyPlat

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

