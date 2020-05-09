Microcarriers Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2026

Microcarriers are small bead like materials that support the matrix which facilitate the growth of adherent cells. Cell culture techniques are now used extensively to study animal cell function, structure, and differentiation and to manufacture several significant biological materials, such as vaccines, hormones, enzymes, antibodies, interferons, and nucleic acids. For the survival and replication majority of cells in cell culture require attachment to a surface and are anchorage-dependent.

Thus, these microcarriers support the growth of anchorage-dependent cells. Microcarriers are widely used in the large-scale commercial production of cell-based vaccines and biologics (proteins). Thus, rise in demand for biologics and cell-based vaccines drives the microcarriers market. Increase in cell-based research, rise in public and private funding, and technological advancement propel the global market. However, high cost of cell-based research is likely to hinder the global microcarriers market during forecast period.

The global microcarriers market can be segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market can be bifurcated into equipment and consumables. The equipment segment can be divided into culture vessels, bioreactors, filtration devices, cell counters, and accessories. The consumables segment can be sub-segmented into microcarrier beads, media, and reagents. The consumables segment is anticipated to expand at considerable CAGR during forecast period owing to continuous use of various reagents and media for various cell culture processes and applications.

Based on application, the market can be segregated into vaccine manufacturing, cell therapy, and other applications. Vaccine manufacturing is expected to hold a significant share of the market due to the surge in demand for cell-based vaccines. In terms of end-user, the microcarriers market can be categorized into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research & manufacturing organizations, and research & development institutes. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is expected to hold a dominant share of the market due to the surge in demand for cell-based vaccines, increase in pharmaceutical research & development expenditure, and expansion in application areas of microcarriers.

Based on region, the global microcarriers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe constituted for a large share of the global microcarriers market due to the rise in demand for cell-based vaccines and biologics, developed health care infrastructure, presence of key players, and increase in research & development activities.

Technological advancement in cell-based research and rise in the number of venture capital investments further drive the global microcarriers market in North America and Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in investments by various key players in the region, increase in awareness, developments in health care infrastructure, and favorable regulatory reforms propel the microcarriers market in Asia Pacific. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at considerable pace during the forecast period owing to the increase in investments from market players in these regions.

Key players operating in the global microcarriers market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Lonza, Eppendorf AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, HiMedia Laboratories, Corning Incorporated, and Sartorius AG.

