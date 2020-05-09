Nigella sativa Extract Market Is Set To Experience A Revolutionary Growth In Future Key Players 2017 – 2027

Nigella sativa is commonly known as Black cumin is extracted from a herb and is known for its medicinal properties. Nigella sativa is used very commonly as a spice but now is found to have potential application in pharmaceutical industries. The usage of Nigella sativa as an ingredient in food is found to lower the cholesterol level in the blood and also helps in reducing blood-pressure. It is also found to have anti-asthmatic effect which increases its medicinal value.

Nigella sativa oil is used in cooking as a flavor enhancer. It is also widely used in nutraceuticals and functional foods which enhances its market demand even more. Bioactive ingredients of Nigella sativa increases its popularity as a herbal medicine. Nigella sativa extract market is expected to have surge driven by its multi-purpose application in various industries.

Market Segmentation:

The global Nigella sativa extract market can be segmented on the basis of form, end use industries, distribution channel and regions.

On the basis of form, nigella sativa extract can be segmented into powder, liquid and capsules. The liquid segment is found to be dominating the market however, the consumption of coriander oil in the form of capsule as a dietary supplement is expected to increase at a higher rate. Furthermore, on the basis of end use industries, nigella sativa extract can be segmented as food industries, pharmaceuticals, perfumery and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, Nigella sativa extract market is segmented into wholesaler retailers, online retail, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Based on the increasing popularity of herbal, chemical-free products, the market share of supermarkets/hypermarkets is expected to grow at a higher rate.

Market Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global Nigella sativa extract market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa. Europe & Asia-Pacific region found to be a potential market for Nigella sativa extract. In addition, based on the medicinal applications, North-America is anticipated to expand its market for Nigella sativa extract.

For Report Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22874

Due to the wide medical application of Nigella sativa extract, it is used in ailment of various diseases. It is found to be rich in anti-oxidants and flavonoids. Nigella sativa also imparts anti-cancerous properties and is also consumed widely because it helps in removal of toxins from the body. With the increasing health concerns amongst people, the consumption of herbal food products has increased. This in turn helps in fueling up the global market of Nigella sativa which is known to have several health benefits.

The oil of Nigella sativa is seeking popularity because it is naturally found, has several health benefits and unlike any other artificially synthesized food product, is chemical free. People adopting healthy lifestyle is one of the major reasons that the global market of Nigella sativa extract is expanding at a higher rate.

Nigella sativa extract Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global Nigella sativa extract are ShiffaHome Natural Herbal Products Inc., Marie d’Argan, Sweet sunnah, Safa Honey Co., Black Seed Products, Inc., Keter Wellness etc. however, new players are expected to enter the global Nigella sativa extract market.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets