Payments Landscape in Luxembourg: Opportunities and Risks to 2021

Payments Landscape in Luxembourg report provides detailed analysis of market trends in Luxembourg’s cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, payment cards, credit transfers, direct debit, and cheques during the review-period (2013-17e).

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

BCEE, BIL, BNP Paribas, Banque de Luxembourg, Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Digicash, Seqr, Circle, paysafecard

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2017-21f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into Luxembourg’s cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in Luxembourg’s cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, payment cards, credit transfers, cheques, and direct debit. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Luxembourg’s cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, and credit cards.

– The advent of mobile-only banks is likely to further accelerate the shift towards electronic payments in Luxembourg. Germany-based mobile-only bank N26 launched operations in the country in November 2017. Account holders are offered a Mastercard-branded debit card that can be used to make payments in stores and online. Similarly, Finland-based mobile-only bank FerratumBank offers banking services in several European countries including Luxembourg. The bank offers a current account, an overdraft facility, and a Mastercard-branded contactless debit card.

– Payment service providers are launching innovative solutions to offer convenient payments. In August 2017 PayPal partnered with Skype to allow users to send and receive money via the Skype app. The service was launched in over 20 countries, including Luxembourg. In July 2016, Swedish company Seamless launched its mobile payment solution Seqr. The app allows users to transfer money among friends and family members just by using the recipient’s mobile number, and also supports NFC-based payments at merchant stores.

– To accelerate the acceptance of payment cards, payment solution providers are increasingly focusing on improving payment infrastructure. For instance, in 2017 SumUp, a Germany-based POS provider, launched its mPOS solution in Luxembourg, allowing merchants to accept payments using their mobile phones. Merchants are increasingly installing POS terminals with contactless functionality at their outlets. According to Visa Europe, there were 7,000 POS terminals with contactless functionality accepting Visa cards in Luxembourg as of February 2018.

