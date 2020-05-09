Payments Landscape in Slovenia: Opportunities and Risks to 2021″, report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Slovenian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, payment cards, credit transfers, direct debit, and cheques during the review-period (2013-17e).

Key Companies Mentioned:

NLB, Nova KBM, Abanka, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank, Société Générale, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Karanta, Diners Club

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2017-21f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

– Slovenian clearing company Bankart collaborated with Nordic payments processor Nets in September 2017. As per the agreement, Nets will deploy and manage an instant payments solution for Bankart using the former’s RealTime24/7 payments solution. Bankart will provide the payments infrastructure to the Slovenian banking community, while Nets will provide payment card and account services and merchant payment solutions to financial institutions and merchants. The solution, which is set to roll out in September 2018, will provide an all-inclusive system comprising both instant payments and non-urgent payments.

– To boost electronic payments in the country, banks and payment service providers are launching new payment solutions. NLB launched its mobile wallet NLB Pay in March 2018. The service allows users to save their Mastercard payment card details to the wallet and conduct in-store contactless payments in Slovenia and abroad. In March 2017, Fortumo collaborated with Telekom Slovenije to launch its carrier billing service in Slovenia. The service allows users to pay for digital content within Google Play; the purchases are then charged to the user’s mobile phone bill or prepaid balance. In May 2016, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank launched its mobile wallet in Slovenia. The app works via both NFC and QR codes, allowing users to make in-store payments by waving their phone over contactless terminals or by scanning a QR code at merchant outlets.

– Contactless cards are expected to gain traction in Slovenia, and this will help drive payment card transaction value and volume. There were 1.8 million contactless cards in the country as of 2017. In addition to in-store purchases, contactless payments have been extended to transport. City bus operator Ljubljanski potniski promet (LPP) launched the Urbana mobile app in April 2016, which can be used to make contactless payments for LPP bus rides and to check bus schedules, among other features. The app is available to customers of all mobile operators, and works via Android mobile phones with NFC connectivity. Meanwhile integrated public transport system IJPP – which covers 37 transport providers and deploys 1,500 terminals – allows users to make payments for public transportation using contactless cards.

