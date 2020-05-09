Phosphine Fumigation Market Opportunities, Manufacture Size, Developments & Future Forecasts

Phosphine Fumigation Market: Overview

Phosphine fumigation is a simple and cost-effective treatment for the elimination of insects and pests in bulk commodities. It can also be used as a curative pest control solution. Fumigation is effective in targeting stored product insects (SPIs) such as beetles, weevils, mites, and moths. SPIs can infest grain and bulk commodities such as cocoa, rice, nuts, animal feed, and raw materials used in food and feed manufacture. Phosphine is an accepted treatment for most bulk food produce such as cereal, grains, dried fruit, nut, rice, cocoa, and coffee beans. It eliminates all life cycle stages of insects. It has the advantages of being non-tainting and it does not leave pesticide residues.

Phosphine Fumigation Market: Drivers & Restraints

Phosphine fumigation treatment is used to eliminate pests such as beetles, moths, mites, weevils from raw and processed commodities, wherein aluminum phosphide is in the state of tablets and pouches. Grains do not require fumigation during the first year of its storage. However, grains need to be fumigated due to humidity and residues of pests from warehouses, before exporting. The cause behind deriving selection on the fumigation pest control is, it has potential to act on all insects and every life stage of the insects along with has potential to penetrate each every corner of the warehouse where other cannot reach.

Phosphine Fumigation Market: Key Segments

Phosphine fumigants are widely used on farms to control insect, rodent, and rabbit infestation. However, there are various hazards associated with their use. Based on type, the global phosphine fumigation market can be segmented into aluminum phosphide, magnesium phosphide, calcium phosphide, and others. Magnesium phosphide and aluminum phosphide are common fumigant used to control insects in stored products. These are used to eliminate infested grains, cereals, and flours. These are also the preferred to fumigate and eliminate insects such as cigarette beetle that infest tobacco leaves. The aluminum phosphide segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Global phosphine fumigation market share of the segment is projected to increase due to the rapid growth in the agrochemical industry. Furthermore, increase in agriculture production has led to the rise in number of warehousing facilities. This, in turn, is fueling the demand and usage of aluminum phosphide to protect stored agriculture produce. Aluminum phosphide is used as an alternative for methyl bromide fumigant.

Based on application, the global phosphine fumigation market can be segregated into stored processed food, raw agricultural commodities, warehouse, and others. The warehouse segment accounted for a dominant share of the market in 2017. Warehouses are used to store food grains or processed foods and hence, highly susceptible to insect infestations. Therefore, the warehouse segment is projected to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period.

Phosphine Fumigation Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global phosphine fumigation market can be classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017. Europe is a key region for the phosphine fumigation market. Technological advancements in storage and farming and high demand for the high quality of crops drive the phosphine fumigation market in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific accounts for a considerable share of the global phosphine fumigation market due to the presence of agricultural-based countries in the region.

Phosphine Fumigation Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global phosphine fumigation market include Cytec Solvay Group, United Phosphorus Ltd., Nufarm Limited, and Degesch America, Inc.

