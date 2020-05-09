Point-of-care UTI Devices Market: Demand and Production Overview 2018 to 2026

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is one of the most common types of bladder infections that affects many people globally. Urinary tract infection occurs when bacteria enter the urinary tract through the urethra and start to multiply in the bladder. This results in swelling, pain, and redness in the urinary tract. According to the National Kidney Foundation, urinary tract infection is the second most common infection among women. Symptoms of urinary tract infection include strong, persistent urge to urinate, strong smelling urine, burning sensation when urinating, pain in the lower abdomen, and fever. The incidence of urinary tract infection is higher in women as compared to men, as they have a shorter urethra than a man, which shortens the distance that bacteria travel to reach the bladder.

Rise in hospital borne infections and increase in child births are propelling the incidence of urinary tract infection. This is expected to drive the point-of-care UTI devices market. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 50% women suffer from UTI infection at some point of time in their lives. The development of modern medicine and introduction of advanced diagnostic tools that provide accurate results are expected to boost the point-of-care UTI devices market.

Based on device, the global point-of-care UTI devices market can be classified into culture- based devices and automated urine analyzers. The automated urine analyzers segment is projected to account for a significant share of the market in the near future, as these analyzers are easy to use and offer accurate test results within a short period of time. In terms of end-user, the point-of- care UTI devices market can be categorized into hospitals, laboratories, clinics, and home settings. The laboratory segment is expected to constitute a considerable share of the market during the forecast period, because urinary tract infections need to be monitored constantly to determine the effectiveness of drugs used in treatment. Moreover, test results can be obtained without visiting a doctor. Therefore, most patients prefer to visit laboratories in order to conduct the test.

In terms of region, the global point-of-care UTI devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market. The region is projected to account for a significant share of the global point-of- care UTI devices market during the forecast period, due to high incidences of UTI infection and rise in awareness about health, especially among women. Quick adoption of new and advanced diagnostic devices in hospitals and laboratories and rise in awareness about point-of-care UTI devices for quick and rapid testing of urinary tract infections among patients and physicians are expected to drive the market in Europe.

Rise in awareness about urinary tract infection related risks such as pyelonephritis, premature delivery, fetal mortality, etc. and availability of advanced diagnostics tools are key factors likely to drive the point-of-care UTI devices market in Asia Pacific. Increase in the rate of hospitalization due to UTI infections and rise in awareness about the diagnosis of UTI infections with home- based test devices are anticipated to people the point-of-care UTI devices market in Latin America.

Major players operating in the global point-of-care UTI devices market include SSI Diagnostica, Orion Diagnostica, NovaMed, TREK Diagnostic Systems, Bionics Co. Ltd, Arkray, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Siemens Healthineers.

