Propylene Tetramer Market: Industry Research, Growth, Trends, Analysis & Developments

Propylene Tetramer Market: Overview

Propylene tetramer, belonging to the olefin family, is an oligomer with four propylene monomers arranged in a quaternary structure. It is synthetically produced by the polymerization process between propylene and phosphoric acid catalyst. Propylene tetramer has soft pleasing odor and exists in colorless liquid form. It is soluble in most of the organic solvents such as ethanol, ethyl ether, and acetone owing to its versatile polymeric functionality.

Propylene tetramer is used as an intermediate chemical in the production of a wide range of downstream chemicals. It is employed as an intermediate in the production of various chemicals such as surfactants, lube oil additives, agricultural chemicals, polymerization agents, and corrosion inhibiting coatings. Propylene tetramer is used in a broad range of applications due to the unsaturated double bond of the tetramer and its high branching.

Propylene tetramer is primarily used in the alkylation of phenol that results in the production of dodecyl phenol (also known as dodecene). Dodecene is primarily used in the production of additives that are employed in lubrication oils and engine fuels. Thus, dodecene is one of the major applications of the propylene tetramer market. Similarly, alkylation of benzene with propylene tetramer results in the production of branched-chain dodecylbenzene. It is further sulfonated in order to create a non-bio-degradable surfactants.

Global Propylene Tetramer Market Trends and Segmentation

Rise in demand for propylene tetramer in various end-user industries is expected to significantly propel the consumption of propylene tetramer in the near future. The usage of propylene tetramer in the production of lubricant additives is anticipated to increase owing to the rapid growth in automotive and oil & gas industries.

Surfactants is another application segment driving the demand for propylene tetramer. The application is projected to create significant lucrative opportunities, as demand for surfactants is rapidly increasing due to the growth in urbanization. Surfactants is a crucial element of various household chemicals such as detergents.

Demand for propylene polymer is also expected to increase in the production of fertilizers and other agricultural chemicals. However, development of alternatives owing to the strict environmental laws concerning the usage of non-bio-degradable chemicals is anticipated to negatively impact the market in the near future.

Based on end-user, the propylene tetramer market can be segmented into oil and fuel additives, fertilizers and herbicides, surfactants and detergents, paints and coatings, water treatment chemicals, and others.

Global Propylene Tetramer Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the propylene tetramer market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading region of the market in terms of consumption. It is followed by Europe. Demand for propylene tetramer in North America is primarily driven by the U.S., owing to its usage in chemical surfactants, lubricants, and the well-established industrial sector in the country.

North America and Europe are anticipated to account for steady growth in terms of demand for propylene tetramer in the next few years. This growth potential can be ascribed to the significant rise in demand for bio-based chemicals and products in these regions. Demand is likely to remain high in Western Europe; however, the growth potential of Eastern Europe is expected to be higher in the next few years.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global propylene tetramer market during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for propylene tetramer in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. Industrial sector, which observes major usage of propylene tetramer, is rapidly growing in Asia Pacific, owing to the high growth rate of the region. In terms of demand, Middle East & Africa is anticipated to follow Asia Pacific owing to the increase in requirement of propylene tetramer in the oil & gas industry.

Global Propylene Tetramer Market: Key Players

The propylene tetramer market is highly fragmented, with the leading manufacturers focusing on organic and inorganic expansion. Key players operating in the propylene tetramer market include Shell Chemical LP, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Oronite Company LLC, PJSC “Nizhnekamskneftekhim”, Janex SA, and TPC Group.

