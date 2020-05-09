Slide Preparation Systems Market – Analysis, Trends, Share, Size Forecast by 2023

Slide Preparation Systems Market: Overview

Slide preparation, staining, probing and analysis require tools and equipment that yields high-quality samples. Slide preparation systems comprise an automated device which helps in the preparation of cytology slides. With the help of the device, cells are collected in suspension on a filter tape by filtration and are then dispersed, after which it is transferred to a glass slide using pressure-fixation technology. The usual process of the slide preparation system includes cell preservation, dispersion, enrichment, pipetting, sedimentation, staining and coverslipping, which finally leads to the preparation of slide for cytology screening.

The overall slide preparation system results in clean and uniform samples accompanied with better visualization of the cells to be diagnosed. Better diagnosis of the cells through slide testing would result in improved assessment and management of the patients’ conditions with various forms of illnesses. The slide preparation system is an extremely useful device for the preparation of slides from various cytological preparations as the systems are automated to provide standardized results, thereby enabling easier interpretation of the cell sample. These slide preparation systems are compatible with a number of reagents for staining frozen sections, paraffin-embedded tissue, cell smears and fine-needle aspirates.

Slide Preparation Systems Market: Segmentation

Based on components of the automated systems, the slide preparation systems market can be segmented as follows:

Staining module: Staining module comprises all the staining tools such as automated strainers which create an optimized environment for the preparation of slides

Fluidics module: Fluidic module comprises various bottles which provide on-board bulk fluid capacity for up to 90 slides

Waste module: Waste module has level-sensing containers that provide walk-away capacity for up to 90 slides

By geography, the slide preparation systems market is divided into four broad segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). Currently, it is North America that holds a leading position, with Europe trailing behind the market leader.

