Surgical Scissors Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2026

Surgical scissors is an important surgical instrument. These are available in various types and shapes. These include operating scissors, bandage scissors, tenotomy scissors, dissecting scissors, plastic surgery scissors, iris scissors, stitch scissors, Metzenbaum scissors, and Mayo scissors. Generally, scissors are cutting instruments that have two blades joined together in the middle so that the sharp edges slide against each other. Medical scissors are specifically designed scissors for medical professionals for cutting skin tissue, sutures, bandages, and clothing.

A number of factors affect the growth of the surgical scissors market. Key factors include increase in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, development and advancement of surgical devices, and rise in global geriatric population. Other key drivers are increase in the number of cosmetic procedures, rise in incidence of chronic diseases, and high or sudden rise in the number of surgeries related to elderly population. The market is also witnessing restraints or challenges such as development of other non-invasive surgery technologies and intense competition among existing surgical scissors manufacturers.

The global surgical scissors market can be segmented based on product type, material type, usage, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market can be classified into operating scissors, iris scissors, dissecting scissors, stitch scissors, fine serrated blade scissors, razor-micro cut scissors, light weight-delicate scissors, and others. Based on material type, the global surgical scissors market can be categorized into steel, titanium, ceramic, tungsten, and others.

In terms of usage, the global market can be bifurcated into reusable surgical scissors and disposable surgical scissors. The disposable surgical scissors segment is likely to witness strong growth during the forecast period due to increase in usage of disposable surgical scissors to avoid cross contamination during surgery. Based on end-user the global surgical scissors market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is likely to account for major share of the market, as surgeries are primarily performed in hospitals and demand for surgical instruments is increasing in these settings.

Geographically, the global surgical scissors market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a significant share of the surgical scissors market owing to extensive research and technological advancement in the region. Presence of health care organizations, increase in surgical procedures, and improving reimbursement scenario are likely to propel the market. Favorable reimbursement policies in this region and regulatory framework focused on patient safety in addition to maintaining high treatment efficacy standards are expected to augment the market.

Europe was the second largest market for surgical scissors due to enhanced health care processes and increase in oral as well as neurological surgery procedures. Moreover, rise in geriatric population is expected to propel the market in the region. Improving health care infrastructure and increase in patient awareness about substitute treatment options are projected to drive the market in Asia Pacific. Surge in medical tourism in the region is also likely to contribute to market growth. Countries in Latin America such as Mexico and Brazil present significant opportunities in the market due to evolving medical structure and high disposable income.

Key companies operating in the global surgical scissors market are Arthrex, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, GEISTER Medizintechnik GmbH, KLS Martin Group, World Precision Instruments, Scanlan International, Skyline Surgical Instruments, and Richard Wolf Medical Instruments, among others.

