The UK Food and Grocery Market 2019-2023 Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Analysis by Tesco, Sainsbury’s, ASDA, Morrisons, Aldi, The Co-op, M&S, Waitrose, Lidl, Spar, Ocado, Amazon, Iceland, B&M

“The UK Food & Grocery Market 2018-2023”, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the food & grocery market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on food, tobacco & e-cigarettes, alcoholic drinks, soft drinks, household products and hot drinks. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers.

Get Sample Copy of Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2378959

The UK food & grocery market is forecast to reach £150.9bn in 2018, with forecast growth of 15.1% between 2018-2023. Mergers and acquisitions throughout 2017 and 2018 are consolidating the market, leading to challenges for suppliers – particularly with Brexit uncertainty mounting. Online continues to grow at pace, reaching 8.3% penetration in 2018.

Scope

– The health and wellness trend is damaging volume sales across key food & grocery sub-sectors, including meat & fish and sugar & sweet products

– The discounters control 13.2% of the market, and (coupled with the rise of online specialists) threaten to further erode market share of the Big Four in the future

– Uncertainty surrounding the future of global trade relations will see food & grocery inflation peak in 2018 at 3.3%, and will remain above 3% until mid-2020

– The 65+ demographic now accounts for 23.9% of all food & grocery spending (£36.1bn) – up 3.4ppts since 2016

– The main drivers of value for money, quality, price and range are crucial to consumers, with at least 75% of food & grocery shoppers rating each of these criteria seven or more out of ten for importance.

– The number of consumers who shop at least every few days has risen by 2.7ppts since last year to 46.2%, coupled by a 3.0ppts reduction in the percentage who only shop once a week.

Reasons to buy

– Understand how mergers and acquisitions are affecting the food & grocery market in 2018 to identify new potential partnerships

– Explore how the dynamics of the online grocery market are changing and view online market shares of the major grocers, allowing you to explore potential avenues of growth through e-commerce

– Identify the technological drivers behind Ocado’s success to understand how you can adapt your business accordingly

– Learn about the shopping differences across age groups to understand how your store portfolio needs to adapt to compensate

– Discover the reasons behind the success of the discounters, and what this will mean for other players in the market in order to better compete.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2378959

Key Companies Mentioned:

Tesco

Sainsbury’s

ASDA

Morrisons

Aldi

The Co-op

M&S

Waitrose

Lidl

Spar

Ocado

Amazon

Iceland

B&M

Table of Contents

THE HOT ISSUES

Market drivers and inhibitors in food & grocery

Main issues in food & grocery :

Mergers, acquisitions and partnerships: Sainsbury’s and ASDA

Mergers, acquisitions and partnerships: Tesco

Price-focused retailers are experiencing the highest rates of growth

Online consolidation and the rise of the online specialists

Ocado’s technological prowess will result in prolific growth

Strategies for success

WHAT PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

The sector at a glance

The sector in context

Overall sector size

Overall sector growth

Category growth in food & grocery

Category dynamics: food

Food at a glance: by storage

Category dynamics: tobacco & e-cigarettes

Category dynamics: alcoholic drinks

Browse Full Report with TOC: https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/the-uk-food-and-grocery-market-2018-2023

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets