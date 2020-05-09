Tourism Source Market Insight: Gulf Cooperation Council

Tourism Source Market Insight: Gulf Cooperation Council report provides a thorough insight into the GCC’s domestic and outbound tourism market. The report looks at the profiles of GCC tourists and summarizes the key reasons that they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the GCC outbound travel market.

With the majority of the population within Saudi Arabia (59.6%), Saudis undertook the most outbound trips in 2018 (21.8 million).

Spending on accommodation, transport and retail dominates across both domestic and outbound traveler markets.

Even though the GCC population only makes up around 12% of the total population of the Middle East, these avid travelers account for 64.2% of total international departures from the region.

Travelers from the UAE are most likely to venture to a different part of the world (37%) in 2019.

Scope

– This report provides an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, as well as current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the GCC outbound travel market.

Reasons to buy

– This report provides clear insight into developments in the GCC’s domestic and outbound tourism markets.

– The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international departures, traveler spending, and main destination markets.

– The report explores the different profiles of GCC tourists and the reasons that they travel, hence providing an insight into the trends in different segments of the market.

– The reader gains a strong understanding of the opportunities in the region, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Overview

GCC Snapshot 2018

Tourism Snapshot 2018

At a glance the GCC market

Main findings

Traveler Profiles

Domestic Tourism

Outbound Tourism

Outlook

Main destination markets

Developing destination in focus: Germany

Developing destination in focus: Indonesia

Potential opportunities to attract travelers from the GCC

Appendix

