Vascular Patches Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2026

Vascular surgeries are a new inter-disciplinary subject of medical science. Vascular surgeries also have the broad characteristics of other clinical disciplines, vascular surgeries are categorized in that a variety of artificial graft (stent grafts, stents, artificial blood vessels) are widely utilized in clinical disciplines. Most vascular surgical processes are clean procedures; however, the chance of infection is usually high, due to the application of artificial graft. Moreover, vascular surgery patients are often elderly, and are likely to have a combination of a variety of internal medicine diseases such as hypertension and heart disease, diabetes, weak body resistance, immune disease.

Infectious vascular complications occurring after pancreas or kidney transplantation signify a risk to the receiver’s limb and life or to the transplanted organ. These critical conditions, sometimes, require vascular resection and complex vascular reconstruction. Factors such as increase in the prevalence of vascular diseases, rapid rise in geriatric population, increase in adoption of biological patches, and rise in number of vascular surgeries performed are driving the global vascular patches market

The global vascular patches market can be segmented based on application, material, end-user, and geography. Based on application, the global vascular patches market can be classified into carotid endarterectomy, vascular bypass surgery, open surgery of abdominal aortic aneurysms, and other applications. Other applications of vascular patches comprise open surgical repair of thrombotic vena cava occlusion, suture line buttressing, and arteriovenous (AV) fistula repair. Among the application segments, the carotid endarterectomy segment is expected to dominate the global market for vascular patches.

Based on material, the global vascular patches market has been segmented into synthetic vascular patches and biologic vascular patches. The biologic vascular patches segment is anticipated to offer significant opportunities to key players operating in the market during the forecast period, primarily due to the rise in patient pool for the condition. Biologic vascular patches offer several benefits over synthetic vascular patches, in terms of reduced rates of infection, biocompatibility, and ease of use. Based on end-user, the global vascular patches market can be segregated into specialty clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others

Based on geography, the global vascular patches market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the North America vascular patches market can be split into U.S., and Canada. The vascular patches market in Europe can be further bifurcated into U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific vascular patches market is further sub-segmented into Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The vascular patches market in Latin America can be further split into Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America.

The Middle East & Africa Vascular Patches market can be sub-segmented into Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global vascular patches due to factors such as Increase in incidence of target diseases, rise in per capita health care expenditure, shift in focus of governments toward providing better health care facilities, advanced technological innovations, and rise in medical tourism. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing awareness regarding advanced vascular products and the presence of a large patient population.

Major players operating in the global vascular patches market include Labcor Laboratrios Ltda, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Admedus, CryoLife, Inc., Baxter, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

