1-Tetradecanol Market Current and Projected Size In Terms Of Volume and Value 2024

1-Tetradecanol, also known as myristyl alcohol, is a straight-chain saturated fatty alcohol. It is a white transparent solid that is virtually insoluble in water. It is soluble in diethyl ether and marginally soluble in ethanol. 1-Tetradecanol can be manufactured by the hydrogenation of myristic acid (or its esters); myristic acid can be found in nutmeg (from where it gains its name). It is also present in coconut oil and palm kernel oil. Majority of 1-tetradecanol is produced from these oils. It may also be produced from petrochemical feedstock via either the Ziegler process or hydroformylation.

Read Report Overview @



As with supplementary fatty alcohols, 1-tetradecanol is used as a component in cosmetics such as cold creams for its emollient properties. It is also used as an intermediate in the chemical fusion of other products such as surfactants. Other names of 1-Tetradecanol include n-Tetradecan-1-ol; n-Tetradecanol; n-Tetradecyl alcohol; Alfol 14; Lanette K; Lanette Wax KS; Loxanol V; myristic alcohol; myristyl alcohol; tetradecyl alcohol; n-Tetradecanol-1; 1-Hydroxytetradecane; Dytol R-52; dehydag wax 14; Epal 14; Lanette 14; Lorol C14; Philcohol 1400; Tetradecanol-1; Tetradecan-1-ol; NSC 8549; and Fatty alcohol (C14).

1-Tetradecanol is used as an ingredient in cosmetics such as cold creams. It is an active intermediate in chemical synthesis of sulfated alcohol. It is also employed in the fabrication of temperature-regulated drug release system based on phase-change materials. 1-Tetradecanol plays a vital role in filling the hollow interiors of gold nanocages in the fabrication of new theranostic systems, which possess unique feature of photoacoustic imaging.

Request for Full Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20318

Key players operating in this market include Guangzhou Sariya Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Beijing Herbal Health Biotech Ltd (China), Jinan Felicity Biotechnology Co., Ltd.(China), Brenstem Biosciences (India), Capsulution NanoScience AG (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), GB Biosciences Corporation (U.S.), Leonardo Biosystems Inc (U.S.), RJS Biologics Inc (U.S.), Novosom Verwaltungs GmbH (Germany), and NanoLab Inc (U.S., Triveni Interchem Pvt Ltd.(India), Sigma-Aldrich (U.S.), Alfa Aesar (U.S.), and The Good Scents Company (U.S.).

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets