5G Base Station Market to be at Forefront by 2027

5G Base Station Market Introduction

A 5G base station is a fixed communication location which is a part of a network’s wireless telephone system that connects with a single antenna or multiple antennas. It is a wireless receiver coupled with a short-range transceiver that contains an antenna & analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) to transform the radio frequency signals digitally. The 5G base station is majorly focusing on high-bandwidth and high-traffic-usage scenarios and also targeting on real-time communications with huge requirements in terms of reliability and latency.

A 5G base station provides better-quality coverage & connectivity for enhancement of user experience. The base station consists of multiple-input, multiple-output (MIMO) antennas that can easily focus and steer multiple beams at the same time.

5G Base Station Market- Competitive Landscape

In February 2019, Samsung launched its next-generation RF chips “Digital/Analog Front End (DAFE) ASICs & Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs) specifically for 5G base stations. These RF chips can empower nearly 25 percent reduction in weight, size, and power consumption for 5G base stations.

Samsung Electronics

Founded in 1938 and located in South Korea. Samsung Electronics manufactures information technology & mobile communication solutions, consumer electronics, and device solutions worldwide. The company provides 5G based RF chips, hubs, outlets, Wi-Fi routers, sensors, buttons, and many other products in various sectors such as finance, healthcare, government, education, transportation, and hospitality.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1987 and located in China, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. designs and manufactures information communication and technology (ICT) solutions for various sectors that include enterprises, telecom carriers, and consumers worldwide. The company provides 5G base station core chips, IT infrastructure solutions, carrier software, network rollout services, and professional services worldwide.

Nokia Corporation

Founded in 1985 and based in Finland, Nokia Corporation manufactures network and technology business solutions worldwide. It provides AirScale Base Station that includes single band and multiband radio heads; public safety and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions; networking solutions; fiber access products; solutions & services and others.

Ericsson

Founded in 1876 and located in Sweden. Company provides telecom services, radio and television communication equipment, broadband & multimedia solutions, and mobile & fixed network infrastructure solutions for enterprises, operators and the media industry. Company has its geographical presence in more than 175 countries and has above 80,000 employees worldwide.

NEC Corporation

Founded in 1899 and headquartered in Japan. Company is highly specialized in computing and networking technologies across Japan and other countries worldwide. Company provides network infrastructure products such as mobile phone base stations, core network products, routers/switches, optical transmission systems and mobile backhaul products. Company serves its products across various industries such as financial institutions, government, telecom carriers and public institutions.

5G Base Station Market Dynamics

Recent adoption of novel technologies driving the 5G base station market

Recent adoption of novel technologies such as advanced antenna systems (AAS), provide a feasible opportunity for large scale deployments in 5G mobile networks. AAS is a powerful tool that allows MIMO and beam-forming approaches to improve end-user coverage, capacity, and experience. Furthermore, AAS expressively helps to improve network performance in both uplink and downlink frequencies and a better option to enhance user performance by using 5G network sites. Therefore, adoption of novel technologies including advanced antenna systems (AAS) is boosting the growth of the 5G base station market worldwide.