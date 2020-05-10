Aerial Thermal Camera Market to Observe Strong Development by 2027

Aerial Thermal Camera Market – Introduction

A thermal camera is a heat detecting sensor. The camera makes videos, or snaps pictures by differentiating in the presence of heat (infrared radiation), i.e. temperature difference. Humans cannot see infrared radiation through the naked eyes; hence, these cameras are handy in various applications. Thermal cameras capture heat signature of objects (the hotter the object, more heat it radiates), turning them into videos and images.

Aerial thermal (infrared) camera or drone-mounted thermal camera can be used for various services, such as Aerial Thermal Imaging Services, Aerial Thermal Inspections, Aerial Thermal Photography etc.

Most common usages of aerial thermal cameras are listed below:

Industrial inspection: Aerial thermal cameras can be used to cover large industrial areas, such as transmission & distribution lines, power distribution systems, remote construction sites, electrical or telecom high masts or towers, roofing inspections, building surveys of skyscrapers or factories, solar farms monitoring, pipe lines leak detection, conveyor systems, assembly lines, etc.

Water channel management: Aerial thermal inspection is very useful in water channel management. Concerned authorities can monitor canals, rivulets, and rivers to plan irrigation management programs by considering water availability and other factors in the run time.

Storage yard inspection: Large storage yards which are highly prone to fire and theft can be effectively monitored against any mishap through aerial thermal inspection.

Firefighting: Predominantly useful for firefighting, drones equipped with an infrared thermal imaging system helps to see through smoke and keep track of firefighters in massive fire break outs. Also, firefighters will know exact locations of the hottest fire and where fire is diminishing.

Aerial Thermal Camera Market- Competitive Landscape

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1999, Yuneec International is based in Jiangsu, China. The company started its business operations with the manufacturing of remote-controlled aircrafts and have evolved as a prominent manufacturer of next-generation aerial video quadcopters. Today, Yuneec International is a big name in thermal imaging and low light camera manufacturing, with its own line of camera drones.

FLIR Systems

Incorporated in 1978, FLIR Systems is based in Wilsonville, OR, the U.S. The company designs, develops, and manufactures equipment for thermal cameras which can be mounted on drones, visible-light imaging systems, locator systems, and advanced threat detection systems.

The company’s other products are also utilized in situational awareness and security applications, including condition monitoring, navigation, airborne and ground-based surveillance, recreation, search and rescue, transportation safety and efficiency, environmental monitoring, and border and maritime patrol.

LYNRED

Established in 2019 by the merger of Sofradir and ULIS, LYNRED is based in Veurey-Voroize, France. Together, Sofradir and ULIS have more than 35 years of experience in the design and manufacture of high-quality infrared imaging detectors. Their gigantic portfolio of infrared detectors comprises the entire electromagnetic spectrum.

Aerial Thermal Camera Market Dynamics

Enhanced Security & Inspection Capabilities

Aerial thermal cameras help in locating victims and objects in very dark, smoky, dusty, foggy, or rainy conditions. These modern cameras also have a color alarm feature that helps to select a particular temperature range, and the camera only displays a color thermal image of desired objects that are either above or below the selected temperature.