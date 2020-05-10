Anti-fog Light Market Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2025

Anti-fog lights help drivers to navigate safely and avoid head-on collision in roads during foggy weather. In the automotive industry, anti-fog lights are generally placed in front of a vehicle below the head lamps. Sometimes anti-fog lights are placed both at the front and rear of vehicles. Anti-fog lights are crucial for vehicles operating in hilly and mountainous areas for safe driving. Lights emanating from anti-fog lamps must be compatible with lights produced by vehicle head lamps, so that the driver can view the road through the car windshield without any strain to the eyes.

Rise in air pollution across the world resulting in increase in smog, subsequently increases the demand for automotive anti-fog lights and other anti-fog light devices. A factor driving the anti-fog light market is installing anti-fog lights in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and vehicles with 12-volt electric architecture. Rising demand for electric vehicles across the world is increasing the demand for automotive anti-fog lights. Majority of automotive manufacturers such as Toyota, Nissan, and Volkswagen are using anti-fog lights in their automobiles. In response to increase in accidents due to foggy weather, global vehicle safety organization IRF (International Road Federation), based in Geneva insists that automotive regulatory bodies in different countries should mandatorily install front and rear fog lights in all vehicles.

In terms of technology used, the global anti-fog light market is segmented into Xenon, Halogen, and LED (Light Emitting Diode). Halogens are a group of non-metals including Astatine, Iodine, and Bromine Chlorine. Traditionally, while manufacturing anti-fog lights, halogens are the most preferred material used. Recently, LED technology is being used in developing anti-fog lights. Anti-fog light products made from halogen gas come as standard products compared to anti-fog light products made from LED. The up-front cost in adopting LED anti-fog lights is more than halogen anti-fog lights. The lifetime of anti-fog LED lights is more than halogen anti-fog lights. Xenon is an inert gas that is odorless, dense, and colorless. Anti-fog lights are also made by using Xenon gas.

In terms of vehicle type, the global anti-fog light market is bifurcated into motor cycles, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and others. Commercial vehicles include heavy trucks, buses, and other heavy vehicles. The market share of passenger vehicles is more than commercial vehicles in the anti-fog light market. The market is segmented by types of sales into OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and aftermarket sales.

Geographically, the global anti-fog light market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be a major anti-fog light market. The U.S. is expected to be a prominent anti-fog light market in North America followed by Canada. The U.S. is a major automotive and automobile market in the world. Europe is another major anti-fog market. Germany is expected to be the prominent anti-fog market in Europe followed by the U.K., France, Italy, and Spain. Germany is expected to be the largest automotive and automobile market in Europe.

Asia Pacific is a significant anti-fog light market. China is expected to be the dominant anti-fog light market in the Asia Pacific region as it is a major automotive and automobile market in the world. Japan, South Korea, and India are other prominent anti-fog light markets in the Asia Pacific region. Middle East & Africa is another significant anti-fog light market led by GCC (Gulf Co-operation Council) and South Africa. GCC countries include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates (UAE). South America is another major anti-fog light market led by Brazil and Argentina. Brazil is anticipated to be the largest anti-fog light market in South America.

The major players operating in the global anti-fog light market are OSRAM GmbH, Holophane, GE Lighting, Philips, Hella, Magneti Marelli, PIAA, Valeo, Hyundai Mobis, and Sammoon Lighting & Electrical Co., Ltd. among others.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets