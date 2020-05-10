Attendant Console Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2027

Attendant Console Market Introduction

An attendant console is a phone station used for communication purposes in a residential or commercial arena, mostly part of a PBX i.e. private branch exchange or a private telephone system. It is similar to a normal private branch exchange telephone station with additional modules that can be linked with particular telephone lines in the private telephone system. The attendant console has many call management features such as directory sync, contact management, call control, language localization, and more.

There are many added benefits apart from the measureable benefits of an attendant console that are tough to quantify such as freeing up staff time who would otherwise be handling the phone calls, and enhanced employee output. Also, by paying periodic subscription charges, businesses could transform their capital expenditure i.e. CAPEX into OPEX i.e. operational expenditure.

Is something restraining your company’s growth in the Attendant Console Market ? Ask for the report brochure here.

Attendant Console Market – Competitive Landscape

At Enterprise Connect 2017, Enghouse Interactive announced the launch of its TouchPoint Attendant console that integrates into Microsoft Skype for Business Online.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Established in 1984, Cisco Systems, Inc. is located in San Jose, California, the U.S. Cisco Unified Attendant Consoles (UACs) offer directory sync, contact management, call control, language localization, and many more advanced features to cater to organizational needs in the best possible way.

Mida Solutions

Mida Solutions was established in 2004 and is based in Padova, Italy. Mida Solutions offers web attendant console, which allows operators to handle multiple calls at the same time, using an integrated view of list of calls, presence status, memos, directory, speed dials, etc. The Mida attendant console is also designed for blind or visually impaired operators. The solution can be deployed on premises as well as in hosted environments as it supports multi-tenancy.

Imagicle S.p.A

Founded in 2010, Imagicle S.p.A is located in Lucca, Italy. Imagicle offers an advanced suite of software applications to enable corporate communications in small, medium, and large enterprises. It offers customers with an exclusive software portfolio to enable key features over UC platforms such as accounting & billing, IP fax server, directory & caller ID, attendant console, and other services.

Bridge Communications LLC

Bridge Communications LLC was established in the year 2006 with its headquarters located in Fargo, North Dakota, the U.S. The bridge cloud/ SaaS suite of apps runs an independent platform in any modern web browser. The bridge cloud suite includes the latest generation of bridge operator console, bridge supervisor reports and dashboard, bridge company directory, and bridge cisco finesse admin. Bridge operator console is the premiere tool for enhancing the productivity of operators and receptionists of an organization.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on competition on Attendant Console Market here

Attendant Console Market Dynamics

Integration with Cloud Driving Demand for Attendant Consoles

A cloud-based attendant console system has a cost advantage as the main cost factor for a cloud-based system is its service charge, while eradicating the cost of upgrading hardware and software, phone lines, and reallocating staff to other tasks of the business. An attendant console reduces the cost burden. Administration and operations account for main cost savings in a cloud-based attendant console over an on-premise attendant console. It also helps reduce the network complexity and allows cloud service providers to host several virtual networks and decreases the application and activation time.