Automotive Die-stamping Equipment Market: Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2027

Automotive Die-stamping Equipment Market: Introduction

The automotive die-stamping equipment market is expected to gain significant market share in the near future due to its growing adoption among automotive OEMs and part manufacturers to ease the manufacturing process and reduce the overall workforce required. Automotive die-stamping presses are being produced with the help of robotic arms in order to meet the growing demand. These robotic arms are being used to remove castings. Furthermore, closed loop machinery is being adopted among workers in die-stamping presses to provide feedback during operations. Thus, the incorporation of robots and automation in the manufacturing process of die-stamping presses is expected to increase the productivity and ensure that efficient stamped parts are delivered.

Automotive Die-stamping Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

AIDA

Founded in 1917, AIDA is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, the U.S. AIDA is a metal forming solutions provider. It is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of metal forming automation equipment and metal stamping presses. Moreover, it provides service, support, refurbishment, and modernization of metal stamping equipment. The company has its sales and service locations in 36 cities across 18 countries.

Amada Holdings Co., Ltd

Incorporated in 1946, Amada Holdings Co., Ltd is based in Isehara, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of metal machine tools and metal processing machinery, as well as the provision of related services. The company operates in two business segments: metal processing machinery and metal machine tools.

Andritz AG

Established in 1852, Andritz AG is based in Graz, Austria. It is a leading supplier of plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, metalworking and steel industries, the pulp & paper industry, and for solid/liquid separation in industrial and municipal sectors. The company operates in more than 280 sites worldwide.

Komatsu Ltd

Founded in 1921, Komatsu Ltd is based in Tokyo, Japan. This corporation possesses expertise in manufacturing mining, forestry, construction, and military equipment, as well as industrial equipment such as lasers, press machines, and thermoelectric generators. The company operates through three business segments: Retail Finance; Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; and industrial Machinery and others.

Macrodyne Technologies, Inc.

Incorporated in 1989, Macrodyne Technologies, Inc. is located in Concord, Canada. It is a leading company involved in the designing and manufacturing of heavy duty, high quality custom hydraulic presses, press lines, and die handling equipment.

Some of the other significant players in the automotive die-stamping equipment market are Fagor Arrasate, Schuler, G&M Manufacturing Corporation, and Talan Products.

Automotive Die-stamping Equipment Market – Dynamics

Application of lightweight metals in automotive industry

Growth of the automotive die-stamping equipment market can be attributed to the rising application of lightweight metals in the automotive industry. The automotive industry is increasingly adopting lightweight aluminum based die-stamped products due to stringent government rules and regulations, and this is expected to surge the demand for servo stamping presses. As a result, the automotive die-stamping equipment market is likely to expand at an impressive pace in the next few years.

Asia Pacific to remain a forerunner in the demand for automotive die-stamping equipment

Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly lucrative market owing to the increasing demand for electric vehicles in the region. Furthermore, the region is anticipated to expand at an impressive CAGR, in light of rapid technological leaps that demand improved electronic components. A boost in investment in electric vehicles is anticipated to be a prime factor for the expansion of the die-stamping equipment market in the automotive sector in China. Furthermore, other emerging Asian countries such as Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia have also observed a drastic increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) for the automotive sector coupled with several government initiatives for improving the automobile manufacturing sector. This is further expected to lead to the growth of the automotive die-stamping equipment market in the next few years.