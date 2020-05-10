Bare-metal Stents Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis

Mesh-like tube of thin wire without coating is termed as bare-metal stent. Bare-metal stents (BMSs) made up of materials such as stainless steel, cobalt-chromium alloy, and platinum chromium alloy are used to overcome dissection and restenosis complications caused by recoil. Increase in incedence cases of coronary artery diseases and subsequent rise in the number of PCI procedures, surge in the development of bioresorbable stents, and technological advancement fuel the growth of the global bare-metal stents market.

In May 2014, Biosensors International Group, Ltd. launched next generation cobalt chromium bare-metal stent that offers exceptional deliverability, while retaining excellent radial strength and extremely low recoil. However, stringent regulatory approval process and post-operative complications are projected to hamper the growth of the global market.

Rise in Cases of Coronary Heart Diseases Boosts Market Growth

Coronary heart disease, among all other heart-related disorders, is one of the major causes of death in the U.S. Arteries that supply blood to heart become narrowed or hardened due to higher level of cholesterol or deposition of other materials called plaque in the inner wall in coronary heart disease. Coronary artery disease also weakens the heart muscles leading to heart failure and arrhythmias.

According to the American Heart Association, nearly 836,546 deaths were caused in the U.S. in 2018, which is about 1 in every 3 deaths, due to cardiovascular diseases. According to American Heart Association report, coronary heart disease accounted for 43.8% deaths among all other cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. in 2018, followed by stroke, heart failure, high blood pressure, artery related diseases, and other cardiovascular diseases. Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) or coronary angioplasty/stenting is one of the surgical methods to treat coronary heart disorders. Unlike invasive procedures such as coronary artery bypass surgery (CABS), stenting is a minimally invasive technique and is being widely accepted by surgeons as well as patients.

Post-Operative Complications Hamper Market Growth

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) with stenting is a well-accepted procedure for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. However, 15% to 30% of patients undergoing this surgery requires repeated revascularization. The most common stent associated complication is thrombosis, which leads to mortality and morbidity. Antiplatelet therapy is required in routine basis to prevent stent thrombosis after PCI with baremetal stents.

According to studies and analysis, nearly 5% of patients with coronary stents need noncardiac surgery (NCS) within one year of PCI. Intravascular stent infection is another risk associated with PCI surgery with bare-metal stent. In few cases, this type of infection can be prevented with the use of prophylactic antibiotics at stent placement. Hence, few post-operative risks related to bare-metal stents is projected to restrain the market.

Global Bare-metal Stents Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global bare-metal stents market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biosensors International Group, Ltd, Hexacath, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Genoss Co., Ltd., ELLA-CS, s.r.o., eucatech AG, Andramed, and pfm medical ag.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets