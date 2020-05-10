Bismaleimide Monomer Market Key Development Opportunities Hidden In Emerging Economies

Bismaleimide Monomer Market: Overview

Bismaleimides are compounds possessing two maleimide groups connected by nitrogen atoms. Bismaleimide monomer exists in the form of yellow tan powder. Bismaleimide-based polymers are primarily used for high temperature applications with temperature up to 250°C. These compounds are used as crosslinking reagents in polymer chemistry. Bismaleimide monomers are often blended with reactive co-monomers such as vinyl & allyl compounds, allyl phenols, isocyanates, and aromatic amines, as these provide high toughness and flexibility. Bismaleimide monomers exception characteristics such as thermal, mechanical, and dielectric properties, chemical resistance, toughness, and moisture resistance. Bismaleimide monomers are widely used in motor insulation materials, laminates, unidirectional weftless tapes, high temperature resistant dip varnishes, mica tapes, electronic copper clad laminates, molded plastics, powder coating, advanced composite matrix resins, casting parts, aerospace structural materials, heat resistant structural components of carbon fibers, high-end printed circuit boards, engineering plastics (polypropylene, nylon, polyamide, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polyvinyl chloride, polybutylene terephthalate), and other functional materials.

Bismaleimide Monomer Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the global bismaleimide monomer market can be segmented into 4,4′-bismaleimidodiphenylmethane, 1,6-Bis(maleimido)hexane, Bis(3-ethyl-5-methyl-4-maleimidophenyl)methane, 1,4-Bis(maleimido)butane, 2,2-Bis[4-(4-maleimidophenoxy)phenyl]propane, Bis(2-maleimidoethyl) Disulfide, 1,2-Bis(maleimido)ethane, N,N’-1,4-Phenylenedimaleimide, N,N’-1,3-Phenylenedimaleimide, and others. The 4,4′-bismaleimidodiphenylmethane segment accounts a major share of the market. It is one of the main building monomers used for producing bismaleimide resins. Demand for 4,4′-bismaleimidodiphenylmethane for the use in bismaleimide resins is expected to increase in the next few years owing to their polymerizing and curing properties.

In terms of application, the bismaleimide monomer market can be segregated into resin, composites, adhesives, and others. The resin segment constituted a major share of the global bismaleimide monomer market in 2017. Bismaleimide monomers are widely used in high-performance composite matrices for multi-layer printed circuit boards in large-scale computers, advanced composites for optoelectronics, aerospace industries, structural adhesives, and for fabrication of high-performance electro-optical devices. Rise in demand for bismaleimide monomer-based composites in automotive and aerospace industries is anticipated to drive the bismaleimide monomer market.

Based on end-use industry, the bismaleimide monomer market can be divided into aviation & aerospace, automotive, electrical & electronics, and others. The aviation & aerospace segment held a significant share of the global bismaleimide monomer market in 2017. Bismaleimide monomer is used to produce resins and composites which are used in automotive, shipbuilding, aerospace, construction, and electronics industries. Bismaleimide monomer provide superior mechanical properties such as acid and heat resistance.

Bismaleimide Monomer Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global bismaleimide monomer market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the global bismaleimide monomer market in 2017 due to presence of large manufacturers of composites and resins in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the rise in industrialization in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Rise in utilization of composites in automotive and aerospace industries due to their light-weight characteristics is projected to increase the production of bismaleimide monomer-base composites in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Expansion of production capacities by resin manufacturers in China is likely to boost the demand for bismaleimide monomer in the country in the next few years. North America and Europe

