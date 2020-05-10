Cellular Modems Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2027

Cellular Modems Market Introduction

Cell modems are wireless modems that enable computers and other devices for internet access. Instead of connecting to a cable that serves as the network pipe, cellular modems communicate over wireless networks to the internet via cell phone towers. In an industrial networking applications, cellular modems are used in Industrial IoT intermediary device with dialup ability, such as an embedded computer, PLC, IPC, etc. The digital service offered by cellular modems is faster than the dial-up internet.

Cellular Modems Market- Competitive Landscape

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. was established in 1985 and operates in 40 countries with 170 offices. This company is an American multinational telecommunications and semiconductor equipment company that markets and designs wireless telecommunications services and products. Most of its revenue is derived from chip manufacturing and the majority of its profit from patent licensing businesses.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=70089

Samsung Group

Samsung is a South Korean multinational conglomerate headquartered in Samsung Town, Seoul. Founded in the year 1938, this company holds a remarkable history. Samsung was started as a as a trading company by Lee Byung-chul in South Korea. Along with numerous mergers and acquisitions over the years the company is recognized amongst the top 10 brands in the world. It consist of numerous allied businesses, most of these businesses are united under the Samsung brand.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in the year founded in the year 1987. Huawei is a prominent global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. The company has almost 188,000 employees, and operate in more than 170 countries, aiding more than three billion people internationally with the ICT solutions. The end-to-end collection of solutions, products and services are = secure as well as competitive. I also has open association with ecosystem partners, which help them create eternal value for its customers, enrich home life, and motivate innovation in enterprises of all sizes and shapes along with working to empower people.

Some of the other major players operating under the similar segment are MediaTek Inc., Intel Corporation, Roubestel, Novatel Wireless, Option Wireless, Sierra Wireless, Sony Ericsson and ZTE Corporation.

Request Customization @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=70089

Driver: Flexibility associated with the cellular modems

Cellular modems are explicitly designed in order to meet the connectivity challenges and connect serial devices to cellular networks easily. Cellular modems transmit short messages (SMS) and data over GSM/GPRS mobile networks. The modems can be used to increase the competence of communication and maintenance, and does not require extra training. Additionally, the modems can be mounted on a DIN rail or wall. Most of these modems are wireless and portable and easy to use during travel. The modems accepts a wide range of power input, making it suitable for use with a variety of field power sources. The two serial interfaces on the single modem makes it easy for attaching to several devices, such as, multi-dropped electric meters, stand-alone controllers, and PC COM ports. Moreover, the extended operating temperature (-25 to 70°C) design makes the cellular modems it suitable for heavy industrial applications. Thus all the above features makes the use of modem very flexible and reliable, thus increasing its adoption across several applications and hence driving the market growth.