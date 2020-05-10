Ceramic Frit Glass Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2025

Ceramic frit glass is a glass product on which a certain amount of coating, which is composed of colored enamels, is applied in a controlled manner. This is followed by glass tempering and vitrification of the colored enamel on the glass surface. Frit is a form of ceramic composition that is merged in a fusing oven and quenched further to form a glass, which is further granulated. The pre-fusion is carried out to purify toxic components and insulables, if any, which are combined with silica and other added oxides. Ceramic frit glass is also known as ceramic printed glass or silk screen glass. It is manufactured by applying ceramic frit through a fine mesh screen with glass enamel. This process has to be performed before the glass is tempered or heat-strengthened.

After the glass is strengthened, the glass enamel is merged with glass surface, forming a permanent coating. This coating cannot be damaged or removed by scrubbing or cleaning. The major benefits of ceramic frit glass include features that it can control the light transmission, control the heat gain in certain parts of buildings, and enrich the aesthetic appearance of the area where it is mounted. Ceramic frit glass is easy to install and it requires minimal maintenance. There are several applications of this glass based on where it is used. Ceramic frit glass can be employed for interior applications such as glass ceilings, bathrooms, glass doors, and partitions. Increasing building and construction activities and rising purchasing power of the people are factors that drive the demand for ceramic frit glass.

Based on application, the ceramic frit glass market can be classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, followed by residential and industrial segments. Construction of shopping malls, corporate offices, and hotels that focus on interior as well as exterior aesthetic appearance of the building has been increasing. As ceramic frit glass enhances the aesthetic appearance of offices, hotels, and malls; demand for this product is anticipated to increase in the commercial segment during the forecast period. Residential is another application segment, which is also anticipated to expand at a high rate in the next few years. Increasing purchasing power of the people and awareness regarding interiors and exteriors of the building are factors propelling the market for ceramic frit glass in the residential segment.

The global ceramic frit glass market is highly fragmented with several global and regional players operating in the market. Key players in the market include AGC Group, Vitrum, Saint-Gobain, Gibraltar Glass & Ceramics Pvt. Ltd., Future Architectural Glass, LLC, and Kyocera Corp.