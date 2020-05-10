Chocolate Processing Equipment Market Size & Share – Industry Trend and Forecast 2027

Chocolate Processing Equipment Market – Introduction

Chocolate processing equipment such as chocolate melters and grinders, and chocolate tempering machines are used to make confections from cocoa beans by refining, roasting, grinding, winnowing, filtering, and tempering. In addition, chocolate processing equipment are used for processing chocolates that can be used in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and confectionery.

Leading market players are focusing on further innovative developments in the Chocolate Processing Equipment Market to overcome existing limits and enhance operational efficiency.

Buhler AG

Established in 1860 and headquartered in Uzwil, Switzerland, Buhler Group manufactures and develops industrial process solutions and technologies for food, communication, and mobility across 140 countries across the globe. The company operates through eight main segments that include Grain Logistics, Leybold Optics, Sortex & Rice, Grain Milling, Consumer Foods, Value Nutrition, Die Casting, and Grinding & Dispersion. Furthermore, it offers process technologies in the areas of mixing, drying, cleaning, refining, ingredient handling, molding, weighing & packing, roasting & DE bacterizing, food safety, and flaking.

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH was set up in 1974 and is headquartered in Waiblingen, Germany. It functions as a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH. The company has geographic presence in North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company is engaged in manufacturing and packaging technology solutions for food, confectionery, and pharmaceuticals industries through a network of partners and subsidiaries. Besides, Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH offers confectionery and chocolate processing equipment through its various brands that includes Viersen, Dierdorf / Wienau, and Schopfheim. Subsidiaries of the company involved in the manufacturing of confectionery and chocolate processing equipment are Hüttlin GmbH, Makat Candy Technology GmbH, and others.

Hosokawa Micron B.V

Incorporated in 1987 and located in Doetinchem, Netherlands, Hosokawa Micron B.V. is specialized in manufacturing, designing, and supplying powder processing equipment, machinery, and systems for thermal and mechanical processing of wet and dry powders and particles. Furthermore, the company is an expert in drying, mixing, and agglomeration.

Some of the key players operating in the global chocolate processing equipment market include Buhler AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Heat and Control Inc., Alfa Laval, Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH, Aasted APS, Baker Perkins, Sollich KG, Apex Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd., Modern Process Equipment Corporation, Hosokawa Micron B.V. and KOCOTEK.

Chocolate Processing Equipment Market –Dynamics

Increasing adoption of chocolate for health

Adoption of chocolates has increased for health reasons due to its powerful source of antioxidants, to lower cholesterol levels which can reduce the risk of cardiovascular problems. In addition, chocolates are consumed to prevent cognitive decline, that is, for improving the blood flow and lowering the blood pressure which ultimately improves the functioning of the brain. The more consumption of chocolate will result in more chocolate process equipment installation worldwide. Furthermore, manufacturers are designing, developing, building, and installing chocolate processing equipment with continuous technological advancement to meet the needs of consumers.