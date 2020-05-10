Citrus Powder Market – Vendor Landscape And Economic Growth 2025

The citrus powder manufacturing industry develops and produces a dried powder of citrus fruits peel with aromatic flavors. The citrus powder has a tangy fruit flavor along with high Vitamin C majorly used as flavoring agent for food and beverages industry. The citrus powder includes orange, lime, grapefruit, lemon, mandarin, and bergamot. Among all of these, orange fruit powder is more widely used and account for highest consumption in terms of volume. Increasing demand for natural products and more utilization of citrus powder in food and beverages, confectionary, bakery as a flavoring agent drive an increase in demand for citrus powder in the global market.

Citrus Powder Market Segmentation:

Citrus powder market is segmented on the basis of product type and application.

On the basis of product type, citrus powder market segments include orange, lime, grapefruit, lemon, mandarin, and bergamot. Among all of these, orange segment holds the major share and is expected to register a growth during the forecasted period. Tangy orange flavor is rich in nutritional value compared to other type and consumed more in terms of volume.

On the basis of application, citrus powder market segments include food, beverages, confectionary, bakery, personal care and beauty products, soap manufacturing and others. Among all of these, Beverages segment holds the major share and is expected to register a steady growth over the forecasted period. Followed by food segment and is expected to fuel the market over the forecasted period. The citrus powder market has also been closely tied with dietary supplements and syrup market. It is been also used in equipment and floor cleaning solutions. Citrus powder is used in cosmetic and skin care products are expected to register relatively medium growth over the forecast period. It is been also used in equipment and floor cleaning solutions.

Citrus Powder Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, citrus powder market is segmented into following key regions; North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Japan, and The Middle East and Africa.

Huge preference and availability of different types of citrus Powder is also expected to contribute in the growth of citrus powder market. Europe grabs the major share of global citrus powder market. Consumption of citrus powder which benefits potential health and nutrition have more demand in European regions and it is expected to grow at a steady rate. Germany is one of the major citrus powder consumers for its confectionery products. Followed by North America and other developing regions and is expected to register an increase in consumption of citrus powder over the forecasted period.

Citrus Powder Market Dynamics:

With the increasing demand of natural flavors and essence agent, the consumers are more inclined towards using citrus powder as compared to artificial agents, along with the changing life style focused more towards natural products benefit in the global market. Rising application of citrus powder and consumer preference for its fragrance is expected to account an increase in demand in the global citrus powder market. The seasonal availability and fluctuating prices for citrus fruits along with citrus stubborn disease destroying global citrus yield is the only restraint for the citrus powder market.

Citrus Powder Market Players:

Some of the key players participating the global citrus powder market include Bluegrass Dairy & Food, Inc., Paradiesfrucht GmbH, Kanegrade Limited, Ideal Food Ingredients Limited, Allen Flavors. Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Cifal Herbal Private Ltd., Sunspray Food Ingredients (Pty) Ltd, and Vita-Pakt Citrus Products Co.

