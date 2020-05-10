“Conversational AI Platforms Market To See Stunning Growth With Key Players 2025” is the latest addition to Researchmoz.us industry research reports collection.
Conversational AI Platforms help develop and implement solutions for automating customer service, customer engagement, and human-computer interactions through natural language understanding and speech generation. These solutions include chatbots and virtual assistans, among other tools
In 2018, the global Conversational AI Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Conversational AI Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Conversational AI Platforms development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Acobot
ExecVision
FunnelDash
Gong.io
Activechat
LivePerson
Marchex
LiveChat
Brazen
Continually
SmatSocial
Kommunicate
Solvemate
Hellomybot
Bold360
Chatfuel
Conversica
Smith.ai
Locobuzz Solutions
Recast.AI
Dialogflow
ApexChat
BotXO
SoundHound
OneReach.ai
Synthetix
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)
Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)
Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Conversational AI Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Conversational AI Platforms development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Conversational AI Platforms are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
