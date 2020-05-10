Cut-to-length Line Systems Market to Perceive Substantial Growth by the End 2027

Global Cut-to-length Line Systems Market: Introduction

A cut-to-length (CTL) line system is usually used for stacking, straightening, measuring, uncoiling, and cross-cutting to length of various materials such as tinplate, hot- or cold-rolled carbon steel, stainless steel, and different types of alloys with coated exteriors. This line comprises a cut-to-length machine, coil car, hydraulic pressing and guiding, finish leveler, shovel head, pre-leveler, double support uncoiled, stacker, accompanying hydraulic system, and electric control system. Cut-to-length line or cut-to-length machinery is mostly used for processing of non-ferrous metal coils, stainless steel coils, cold-rolled carbon steel coils, etc.

This metal-sheet-slitting machine can be designed with the help of almost six high-roller levelers used to cut roll plates such as metal plates. CTL line systems can also be used with regular machines with the AC servo technology or digital inverter technology. A metal cut-to-length line primarily includes a pallet cited device, coil car, leveling host, fixed-length agency, coating device, oriented corrective device, shear, conveying bench, hydraulic system, electric control system, and pneumatic discharge rack.

Global Cut-to-length Line Systems Market: Competition Landscape

ACL MACHINE CO., LTD.

The company is one of the largest manufacturing companies in China. It was established in the year 1981. ACL MACHINE CO., LTD. is involved in the manufacture of heating and ventilating equipment, steel metal equipment, and heavy forging machinery. The company is specialized in the manufacture of machines that are used in industries such as petrochemical, nuclear power, containers, boilers, bridges, ship traffic, heating & ventilation, spaceflight & aviation, military projects, and ferrous metallurgy. Moreover, localization as well as grafting of equipment is imported from foreign countries.

KingJime Machine Limited

The company is a joint venture of Taiwan and China. The company uses Taiwan technology for the manufacture of machines. Machines manufactured by the company are used in coil steel cutting service, the tube mill industry, the automobile industry, and the hardware punching press industry.

Some of the major manufacturers of CTL machines are Dassnagar Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd., COE PRESS EQUIPMENT, Bollina, Hertz Controls (India) Pvt. Ltd., and THE BHARAT ENGINEERING METAL WORKS.

Global Cut-to-length Line Systems Market: Dynamics

Driver: Availability of Customization and Better Performance

CTL line systems can be associated with certain units, such as shearing unit, conveyor unit, and stacking unit, which help in increasing the productivity of machines. CTL line systems can be customized as per the requirement. The shearing unit is employed to cut the coil into sheets of required length. Range of a shearing machine is offered can be operated both hydraulically and mechanically. In case of requirement for a stronger stroke, a mechanical shearing machine is provided with a pneumatic clutch. The conveyor unit carries the sheet, after which the sheet is sent to the stacker unit for stacking. A cut-to-length line can be equipped with an electromagnetic stacking or a pneumatic unit. It is accompanied with a blower to protect the surface from scraping. Both transverse and longitudinal stacking are available.

The CTL machine has a feeding AC servo drive. The entirely mechanical length control system helps in ensuring rapid positioning with a little error. The hard-chrome-plated surface makes the machine more durable and resistant to abrasion. The CTL machine is mostly used along with an air clutch shear or a hydraulic shear. The machine is suitable for use in the processing of stainless steel, carbon steel, and hot-rolled and other alloys or coated metals.