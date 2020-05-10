DC Electronic Load Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2026

Electronic loads are used in a variety of tests, containing battery tests and power supply tests. Common ways to use an electronic load is constant current (CC) mode and constant voltage (CV) mode. As technology is constantly evolving, demands for quality test instruments rising due to the need for making better and precise measurements to accommodate newer technologies. For most electronic applications currently, using reliable power sources and energy efficient is critical. For this reason, it is essential to have a test instrument that can precisely portray results that explain the performance of the power sources used to offer electricity for devices such as electrical vehicles, computer power supplies, 3G cellular, among others.

Rising spotlight on new methodologies for power conservation, requirement for power reduction engineering and requirement for higher productivity are a part of the significant factors driving the development of global DC electronic load market. Gradual advancement in energy storage technology leads to significant cost reduction and enhances the efficiency of DC electronic load system. This, in turn, is likely to boost its demand in the DC electronic load market during the forecast period. The considerable complexity in regulation for setting up proper system is estimated to restrain the potential growth prospect of the DC electronic load market during the forecast period. During round trip inefficiencies considerable amount of energy is lost and this factors hinder the expansion potential of the DC electronic load market. In DC electronic load, battery storage system allows integration of renewable energy and fossil fuel sources. This system utilizes intermittent energy, which is projected to offer a growth opportunity for the market during the forecast period.

Request Sample PDF With Strategic Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40868

The DC electronic load market is segmented on the basis of type, application, industry vertical, and geographical region. On the basis of type, the DC electronic load market is segmented into high voltage electronic load and low voltage electronic load. By application, DC electronic load market can be segmented into car batteries, DC charging pile, server power, electricity for devices such as electrical vehicles, computer power supplies, 3G cellular phones, and even consumer standard household batteries. In support of industry vertical the global DC electronic load market is subdivided into automotive, aerospace, heavy industries, rail and shipping, defense, consumer electronics, transportation and others. Rapid industrialization and growing demand in automotive, aerospace & defense industry, and heavy machineries have propelled the growth in this segment. The transportation application segment held dominant share of the DC electronic load market due to increasing utilization of batteries in battery driven cars and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. By geographical region, the global DC electronic load market is split up into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Rapid development in emerging economies such as China and India as well as growth in the automotive industry and increase in production in industries such as consumer electronic and heavy machinery will support the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, investments, and partnerships & developments are the key policies adopted by market players to ensure their growth in the DC electronic load market. The key players are B&K Precision Corporation (California, U.S), Keysight Technologies (California, U.S), Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc. (Canada), Tektronix (U.S.), CHROMA ATE INC. (Taiwan), Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd (Taiwan), NFcorp (Malaysia), Kikusui Electronics Corporation (Japan) , AMETEK, Inc.(U.S), HOCHERL & HACKL GMBH (Germany), Unicorn, Maynuo Electronic Co.,Ltd (China), Ainuo Instrument Co.,Ltd (China), Dahua Electronic (China), Array Electronic Co.,Ltd (China), Hangzhou Weibo Technology Co.,Ltd (China), Texas Instruments, FDK Corporation, TDK-Lambda Corporation, General Electric, Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Ericsson, and Cosel Co.,Ltd, among others.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets