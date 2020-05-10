Digital Media Switchers Market to Develop Rapidly by 2027

Digital Media Switchers Market – Introduction

Digital media switchers are devices which enable multiple signals to be selected and sent to one or more displays. Digital media switchers is a centralized audio visual platform, which helps to provide a centralized platform for connecting, switching, and distributing multiple audio and video to different destinations throughout a building, campus, and room. Furthermore, it provides secured, controlled, and managed distribution of audio and video. The wireless multifunctional switcher is an updated version, which provides a simple wireless link and enables connection with different devices. It reduces the need for multiple cables and helps to quickly switch, improve visual effect, and reduce installation cost. The DGX switcher’s swappable cards help to mix and match the exact requirements, and then upgrade the systems according to change requirements. It has built-in control processors for integrated device control and security.

Growing demand for digital platforms and consumer electronics goods such as laptops, cameras, media players, smartphones, and tablets is helping the digital media switchers market to grow. Crestron Electronics, Inc recently launched the 128×128 digital media switcher which is embedded with various features such as quickswitch HD, built-in Ethernet switch, USB signal routing, touch screen front panel, and CEC embedded device control.

Digital Media Switchers Market – Competitive Landscape

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Founded in 1971, Crestron Electronics, Inc has its headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey. The American conglomerate provides a variety of solutions and services such as control systems, audio and video distribution, building management systems (BMS), enterprise management systems (EMS), and home security systems.

Extron Electronics

Incorporated in 1983, Extron Electronics is based in Anaheim, California. The U.S based firm specializes in audio-visual technology and control products. It has more than 5,000 products, 600 plus engineers and 100 plus patents.

Harman International Industries, Inc (AMX LLC)

Incorporated in1980, Harman International Industries, Inc is based in Stamford, Connecticut. AMX LLC is a subsidiary of Harman international industries, Inc. The company offers a broad array of products – network AV, digital media switchers, workspace collaboration, and AV management software.

Sony Corporation

Incorporated in 1946, Sony Corporation is located in Tokyo, Japan. The company offers its products and services in consumer electronics, games & network services, entertainment, and financial services. Rising adoption of digital technologies is increasing the demand for portable devices which is expected to help the company increase its value in the market.

Hitachi, Ltd

Founded in 1920, Hitachi, Ltd is located in Tokyo, Japan. The company provides a diversified portfolio of products & services such as MRI systems, construction machinery, home appliances, multifunctional switchers, and data analytics services. Hitachi, Ltd has more than 303,300 employees working in 800 Hitachi groups. Hitachi, Ltd provides its services in more than 70 countries.

Some of the key players operating in the global digital media switchers market include Kramer Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., ATEN International Co., Ltd, Logitech International S.A, Visual Systems Group, Inc. and Barco.

Digital Media Switchers Market – Dynamics

Increase in digitally monitoring services

Digital media switchers are updated continuously, to provide better audio and visual services. The growing demand for digitally monitoring services in military missions, surgical procedures, surveillance operations, and in space launch is expected to spur the growth of the digital media switchers market.

High maintenance cost, initial set up cost, and complex integration underpins the digital media switchers market

Increasing use of consumer electronics goods, and internet and social media platforms are giving rise to digital content, consequently creating demand for digital media switchers. However, high initial set up & maintenance cost, and complex integration of digital media switchers are hindering the growth of this market.