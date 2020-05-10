Diode Laser Module Market Market Analysis by Top Players, Types, Applications and Growth Opportunities to 2027

A diode laser is a device capable of generating a lasing action by applying a potential difference across a modified p-n junction. This modified p-n junction is heavily doped and contained within a cavity thus providing the gain medium for the laser. A feedback circuit is also implemented in order to control the amount of current sent to the diode laser. The diode lasers can be made from many different types of semiconducting materials including several elements found in groups III and V from the periodic table. A few examples of these materials include GaAlAs, AlGaInP, InGaAsP. Some of the most common uses for diode lasers are in everyday devices such as CD ROMs, CD players, laser disc and mini disc players, and also laser printers and laser fax machines. Other uses might not seem so easily thought of, such as in medicine, interferometry, and bar code scanners, but are still used by many people every day. These diode lasers are often used in the form of diode laser modules. These diode laser modules are also come up with communication interface such as with USB and RS232.

Diode Laser Module Market – Driving Factors

The diode lasers are cheap and easy to use compared to other types of lasers. Hence, they can be used for many industrial applications such as welding, laser cutting, overlap welding, 3D printing and others. Furthermore, the diode laser have the ability to be produced in a wide range of wavelengths and powers. These factor make it more popular within several end-users such as medical, industrial and others.

This large acceptance of diode laser module in various industries can increase the growth of diode laser module market. However, the precisely controlled current source is required to regulate the amount of current to the diode laser. Without this current protection, the diode will burnout quickly. This factor can hamper the growth of diode laser module market.

Diode Laser Module Market – Segmentation

The diode laser module market can be segmented based on wavelength, output type, laser pattern, operation mode, application and geographical region. Based on wavelength, the market can be segmented into ultra-violet (200-389nm), violet (390-419nm), blue (420-499nm), green (500-559nm), red (620-699nm), and infra-red (700-2150nm) wavelength. By output type the diode laser module diode laser module market be bifurcated into free space and fiber coupled output. On the basis of laser pattern the diode laser module market can be segmented into dot/point line cross for line generator and cross-hair generator. In terms of operation mode, the diode laser module market can be classified into single mode diode laser module and multimode diode laser module. On the basis of application, the diode laser module market can be segmented into biomedical application, analytical applications, industrial application and others. In terms of geography, the global diode laser module market can be divided into North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Diode Laser Module Market – Key Players

The diode laser module market is highly fragmented with several players operating in the market. Leading players in diode laser module market are focusing on production of diode laser module with increased performance and reliability as well as long life of the product. The key manufacturers involved in the diode laser module market are Coherent, Inc, Oxxius SA, Alrad Instruments Ltd, Akela Laser Corporation, RPMC Lasers, Inc., Frankfurt Laser Company, Innovative Photonic Solution, JENOPTIK AG, Wavespectrum Laser.Inc.

